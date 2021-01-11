ACRES appealing for information on case of pigeon in Ang Mo Kio with DIY dart lodged in eye

Home News In the Hood ACRES appealing for information on case of pigeon in Ang Mo Kio...

Singapore – The Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Singapore) (ACRES) is appealing to the public for any information on the case of a pigeon with a sharpened wooden stick stuck on its eye.

On Thursday (Jan 7), ACRES took to Facebook to inform the public of an injured pigeon spotted along 547 Ang Mo Kio Ave 10 lift lobby around 10:30 am on Jan 6, 2021. ACRES was alerted by a concerned member of the public as the pigeon had a DIY dart lodged on its eye.

“The poor pigeon who was disoriented was rescued with the help of the caller who kept watch on the pigeon,” said ACRES.

According to the post, someone had sharpened a wooded stick and used it as a dart to puncture the pigeon’s right eye. The DIY dart was lodged deeply into the bird’s eye.

Photo: FB screengrab/ACRES: Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Singapore)

“With much caution, the stick has been removed, and the pigeon is under our recovery now,” noted ACRES.

Photo: FB screengrab/ACRES: Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Singapore)

“While we submit the case for further investigation by NParks, we would like to appeal for any information related to individuals engaging in such as act in the said location,” said ACRES. “If you have relevant information, please email acrescrime@gmail.com,” added the agency.

Members from the online were appalled at such behaviour and thanked ACRES for helping the pigeon. Many also hoped that the offender would be taken to task promptly.

First-time offenders found guilty of animal cruelty face a fine of up to S$15,000, imprisonment for up to 18 months, or both. Repeat offenders stand to face a fine of up to S$30,000, up to three years’ imprisonment, or both.

