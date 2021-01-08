Kylie Jenner has unfollowed Sofia Richie, Rosalia and more

- Advertisement -

Reality star Kylie Jenner has unfollowed several people on her social media in a purge of her Instagram account, unfollowing familiar faces such as Rosalia, Sofia Richie and more.

Jenner now only follows 28 accounts, most of it being her family. Fans speculated the drama within Jenner’s inner circle prompted the unfollowing spree but her unfollowing Fai Khadra and Harry Hudson who are both close to the Kardashian clan dispelled the rumours.

Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble were joined by Fai during their recent family vacation to Aspen, Colorado, where they had fun shopping and hitting the slopes.

A source previously told E! News of the trip, “Everyone was in great spirits and enjoying their vacation. It looked like a nice change of scene and that they were happy being back in the snow and on the mountain.”

In addition, Jenner also unfollowed close friend and makeup artist Ariel Tejada and former assistant Victoria Villarroel and old friend Yris Palmer. The only remaining friend that is still on Jenner’s exclusive following list is Stassie Karanikolao, also known as Stassie Baby.

Although Jenner’s following list is scant, her follower count is still a whopping 208 million followers, meaning that plenty of eyes have seen the star’s latest sultry selfies.

The Kylie Cosmetics guru posted a demure photo of herself in white loungewear set on Wednesday, January 6. She also had her hair and makeup done. She captioned the pic, “Mommy goose.”

Jenner’s Instagram feed is expected to be filled with numerous photos of little Stormi in the coming days as it is her and Travis Scott’s daughter’s birthday on February 1.

The mom is already reflecting on the bittersweet third birthday, writing under a pic of her daughter over the holidays, “my baby is turning 3 soon and mommy’s not ok!!!!!!”