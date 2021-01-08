BLACKPINK partners up with Pepsi for a collaboration

- Advertisement -

Refreshing and cool, these are words to describe both K-pop band BLACKPINK and Pepsi. The famous quartet has just kicked off 2021 with an exciting collaboration with Pepsi.

BLACKPINK members Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé are Pepsi’s new ambassadors for the Asia Pacific (APAC) region and its “Go All In For What You Love” campaign.

The campaign is about inspiring boldness and confidence in Generation Z. PepsiCo’s senior marketing manager for APAC, Salman Butt said that the group’s meteoric rise to global stardom made BLACKPINK the perfect choice for the campaign.

“BLACKPINK’s touching story of grit, tenacity, and resilience over the years to realise their dream ultimately put them on the road to stardom, and that is exactly the admirable traits that can resonate with the younger generation and inspire them to emulate their idols.

“This latest campaign will be all about encouraging the younger generation to pursue their dreams and set them on the right path towards finding their inner strength and boldness they never knew they had,” he said in a press release.

A media campaign starring BLACKPINK has also kicked off on social media, giving their fans, known as Blinks, lots of exciting content to look forward to.

Malaysian Blinks can snap up limited edition Pepsi x Blackpink products at 7-11 stores, and the brand has several social media surprises and giveaways planned in the coming weeks.

“Pepsi x BLACKPINK will launch limited-edition Pepsi products in all participating 7-11 outlets in Malaysia and Singapore, where the four BLACKPINK personalities will be significantly featured on the collaboration products, with a distinct visual language expressing a daring and bold attitude.

“On top of that, we will also be launching a 360-degree marketing campaign to raise brand awareness through various media platforms,” said PepsiCo’s beverage marketing lead Jennifer Lee.

For more information, check out Pepsi Malaysia on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

BLACKPINK is a South Korean girl group by YG Entertainment consists of four members, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, Lisa. Their ages range from 23 to 25 years old.

The girl band debuted in August 2016 with their debut album entitled Square One. Each BLACKPINK member co-writes and co-produces their own music, and their music style includes a wide range of genres.