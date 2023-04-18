‘Toast Box gonna bankrupt us peasants…’ — High prices of laksa, curry, shock netizens

SINGAPORE: A photo from the menu of Toast Box has been making the rounds on social media recently, with netizens appearing to be shocked at the high prices.

“Toast Box gonna bankrupt us peasants…” wrote one Reddit user on Saturday (Apr 15), while a post on the Singapore Incidents Instagram account was captioned “You need at least $10 to eat a meal at Toastbox 😑😑😑.”

In response to u/tehpengwarrior‘s post on r/SingaporeRaw, one Reddit user wrote, “Have already boycotted food Republic, Breadtalk toastbox long time ago for their unreasonable prices.”

However, another observed, “If you can’t afford, most likely you’re not their target market. They (are) aiming at old rich uncles aunties and office workers.”

“I guess no more Toast Box for me,” another netizen added.

One Reddit user explained that the prices of at least some of the meals included a drink and dessert, and when put together with the addition of mall rent and air-conditioning, the price did not turn out to be that expensive.

“It’s not that expensive lah. How much do you pay for these in a hawker center?

One bowl/ plate meal – you’ll pay about $4.50 nowadays (live in Punggol and tell me if you can get meals for $4.50. Most dishes start at $5. Even the ulu hawker in the ass end of punggol start at $5.50).

Cold drink? About $1.80 – $2.20.

A cake or dessert? At least $2.

Total bill will be $8.30. Then now you throw in an aircon setting premium of $1 (being conservative) or brand premium. Its already $9.30. Thats very close to what you’re seeing here. And most toast boxes are located in shopping centers, where you pay more cuz of the higher rent. I charge you a convenience fee of $1. Na. $10.30 laio.”

On Jan 19, a Facebook post calling for a boycott of Toast Box gained some attention online.

