Photo of Toast Box’s 30% price increase after GST hike goes viral

SINGAPORE: A photo of Toast Box’s menu before and after the Goods and Services Tax (GST) hike has gone viral online.

“Boycott Toast Box. See how many per cent Toast Box increase their selling price on the excuse of a 1 per cent GST increase. Bottom is before GST. Top is after GST,” wrote a member of the public who compared the prices.

The photo was shared on WhatsApp and various Facebook accounts, such as on Kaki’s Club, with the caption, “More like 10-30% price increase.”

All of the menu items increased, such as the Luncheon Meat & Egg Sandwich, from S$6.90 to $9.20.

The Laksa increased by S$2.50, from S$7.50 to S$10. The biggest price increase was 37 per cent for the Homemade Nasi Lemak, which jumped from S$8.20 to S$11.30.

Toast Box has since confirmed that the “before” menu prices were from Jan 2019 to June 2021.

The company added that the Asian Delight sets, which include Nasi Lemak, Mee Rubus and Laksa, were served without a slice of cake, while the Luncheon Meat and Egg sandwich didn’t have half-boiled eggs with the price.

Since Dec 20, 2022, Toast Box customers can choose to have a slice of cake or a side worth up to S$2.20 with their order.

Customers can still opt out of the set meal and pay ala carte prices.

However, the company also revealed to MustShare News that it had to “make necessary adjustments” due to rising costs of raw materials, manpower and operating costs.

Meanwhile, netizens agreed that businesses are seeing rising costs aside from the GST increase.

Still, others noted that the consumers end up shouldering the price increases.

“Pay increment, rental increment, increase in food cost. It’s all passed to the consumer,” said Facebook user Thomas Toh.

“Time to go to kopitiam for my Kaya toast fix. I can’t afford to eat like this daily,” added Facebook user Ron Foo.

TISG has reached out to Toast Box for comment and clarification. /TISG

