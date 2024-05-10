;
Scoot apologizes amid brickbats for cancelling 33 flights over 5 days

ByJewel Stolarchuk

May 10, 2024

SINGAPORE: Budget airline Scoot has come under fire after cancelling a total of 33 flights over the span of five days, prompting a wave of criticism from disgruntled passengers. The airline, a subsidiary of Singapore Airlines, has apologised, attributing the cancellations to operational issues.

According to data from Changi Airport, the flight cancellations occurred between 2-6 May, affecting numerous destinations across Southeast Asia, including Bangkok, Thailand; Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; and Manila, the Philippines.

The cancellation peak occurred on 4 May, with a total of 12 flights grounded in a single day. The disruptions coincided with a heavy downpour in Singapore on May 4, which delayed 27 flights at Changi Airport, contributing to the operational chaos. The 12 Scoot flights that were cancelled left many passengers stranded or seeking alternative transportation.

Aside from the 4 May cancellations, Scoot rescheduled two flights on 7 May and one flight on 8 May but did not cancel the flights.

In response to the significant criticism it has garnered for its handling of the cancellations and the limited information provided to passengers, Scoot has since apologised. A spokesman said, “Scoot sincerely apologizes to all affected customers for the inconvenience caused.”

The airline attributed the disruptions to “various operational reasons,” including aircraft unavailability due to parts shortages related to ongoing global supply chain issues.

The spokesman said that Scoot has proactively contacted all affected passengers to offer re-routing options, either on Scoot or its parent airline, Singapore Airlines. Passengers whose flights were cancelled are also eligible for a full refund, should they choose not to reschedule their travel plans.

