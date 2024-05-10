SINGAPORE: A lucky winner walked away with the highest TOTO grand prize ever of over $13 million with single bet, last night (9 May). The staggering jackpot of $13,123,509 set a new benchmark in Singapore Pools history, eclipsing the previous record established just a few months ago.

The winning draw took place at 9:30pm, when the winning numbers were announced: 9, 15, 20, 26, 43, 49, with an additional number of 36. The jackpot was the highest ever awarded in the history of Singapore’s lottery games, a milestone that has generated significant buzz.

Singapore Pools, the state-owned lottery operator, confirmed the winning amount on its website and revealed that the previous record, set at the end of last year, was $13,077,918. The new jackpot not only exceeded that record but also became the largest prize share in Singapore’s lottery history.

The odds of winning the TOTO jackpot are notoriously high and lottery enthusiasts across Singapore are abuzz with excitement, eagerly speculating about how the record-breaking jackpot will change the winner’s life.

Aside from the grand prize winner, a total of 12 individuals won $127,391 each, while 524 people each secured a prize of $2,006. Further, 1,463 individuals collected $392 each, 31,982 people collected $50 each, 42,235 people collected $25 each, and the lowest prize of $10 each was awarded to a staggering 598,997 participants.

Despite the excitement, all lottery players are reminded to always play responsibly and within their means.

TISG/