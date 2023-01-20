TikToker jokes that she gets all the male validation she needs from a taxi driver — but CDG takes it seriously

SINGAPORE: Unwanted male attention can be unpleasant, but one local TikToker has appeared to find humor in it, writing that the “most consistent man” in her life is a taxi driver.

“Getting all the male validation i ever need from a taxi driver,” wrote TikToker Yatty, who goes by @oo_ya_ on the platform, in a video she posted on Thursday (Jan 19).

Instead of her dad or any other father figure, or a boyfriend, being one of the constants in her life, she’s got a cabby regularly checking up on her.

Yatty explained that the taxi driver got her phone number from the Comfort delGro app two years ago.

The cabby had asked if she wanted a receipt from a ride she had booked, and she had said yes.

From that point onward, however, the man has been consistently asking her how she is “like every six months.”

In the screenshot Yatty uploaded, it showed that the cab driver had asked how she was on March 2, 2022, and then again on Aug 5, 2022.

“Props to you for that effort and for remembering,” she said, but added that it was “a bit creepy” that the drivers could just get people’s numbers and contact them whenever they wanted.

“I should probably block him,” she added, although she also said it was “quite funny.”

In a comment, however, Yatty mentioned that the cabby is middle-aged, which has caused her to be wary of engaging with him.

Others took the TikTok in a lighthearted way, commenting on the cabby’s commitment to checking up on her.

Some jokingly asked the TikToker how she’s doing, parodying the driver.

Others were more concerned, however, saying Yatty should report or block him.

The video actually got the attention of CDG, who also left a comment.

“Dear Yatty, we’re sorry to hear about the unpleasant experience. Could you email feedback@cdgtaxi.com.sg with the driver’s details? Thank you.”

