Fight breaks out in bar along Circular Road, karambit knife found at scene

Singapore — Photos and videos were circulating online on Tuesday (Dec 22) of the aftermath of a fight that broke out at a bar along Circular Road two days earlier.

In the incident on Sunday (Dec 20), many people were seen shouting and running out of the bar. Photos circulating on WhatsApp Messenger indicated that a karambit knife was used in the fight. This knife has a curved shape like that of a claw.

The photos also showed overturned tables and chairs at the bar.

According to a police statement, seven men were arrested after the authorities were alerted at about 9.45 pm that day to a fight between two groups of people, according to a report on channelnewsasia.com.

The seven, aged between 20 and 42, are accused of rioting and committing a rash act, said police.

Two of the men, aged 24 and 42, were arrested at the scene and a knife was seized. The rest of the suspects fled before the arrival of the police.

The five other men were identified in follow-up investigations and with the help of footage from CCTV cameras. They were arrested within two hours of the incident being reported.

The seven were expected to be charged on Tuesday. Five are accused of rioting, which is punishable by up to seven years in jail and caning. Two are accused committing a rash act, which carries a jail term of up to six months, a fine up to S$2,500 or both.

The police have appealed to the public for information on the whereabouts of three men sought to assist them in their investigations into the case. They are Alif Daniel Norhidayat, Muhammad Khaliff Norhidayat and Mohamad Firdaus Yusni.

Anyone with the information can call the police hotline at 1800 255 0000 or submit the information online via the iWitness website. /TISG

