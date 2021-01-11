Stationary cyclist inside junction’s yellow box flashes finger at truck driver who almost hit him

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A video of a cyclist inside the yellow box of a junction at Tiong Bahru getting nearly hit by an oncoming truck, only to have the cyclist retaliate with his middle finger is circulating online.

On Saturday (Jan 9), SG Road Vigilante uploaded a YouTube video of an incident taken by a car camera on the same day at 11:16 am along the junction of Jalan Membina and Tiong Bahru road.

“Cyclist stopped in the yellow box instead of behind the stop line at the T Junction. Nearly got ran over by a tipper truck making a right turn,” read the caption.

At the beginning of the video, a stationary cyclist could be seen at the intersection while inside the junction’s yellow box. The said area should remain clear for incoming traffic making a turn, thus limiting road accidents.

As the cyclist was fully inside the yellow box, he was on the trajectory of a truck coming from the adjacent lane planning to turn right. The cyclist quickly realised this and moved himself and his bicycle out of the way.

The truck driver also made a full stop and gestured with his hand at the cyclist. Even though he opened himself to danger by stopping inside the yellow box, the cyclist gestured back at the driver and ultimately flashed his finger at the driver.

The post also mentioned that the vehicle driver that recorded the incident caught up with the cyclist to remind him to follow the traffic rules.

Members from the online community highlighted that the cyclist was clearly in the wrong. “Don’t blame the driver. Please don’t get yourself killed and cause the driver to lose his rice bowl,” commented a netizen.

