Young girl cycling on CTE prompts calls for stricter enforcement of the law

Singapore — A photo of a young girl cycling on the Central Expressway (CTE) has led to the online community calling for stricter enforcement of the law against this practice.

Facebook user Paul Lampard took to Complaint Singapore‘s page on Saturday (Oct 3) to share the photo, with the caption: “Young girl cycling on CTE. Naughty naughty.”

It is illegal to cycle on expressways.

These include the following areas, as listed by sportsincycling.com: Ayer Rajah Expressway, Bukit Timah Expressway, Central Expressway, East Coast Parkway, Kallang / Paya Lebar Expressway, Kranji Expressway, Marina Coastal Expressway, Pan-Island Expressway, Seletar Expressway, Tampines Expressway or any slip road or interchange between and leading into or out of any two or more of the expressways specified above.

“Do not cycle on the expressways … Never assume you have the right of way and always remain alert and vigilant while cycling on the roads. Keep a lookout for other bigger and faster road users,” said the police in a report by mothership.sg.

Members of the online community who commented on the post urged cyclists to be well-informed of the rules and regulations to ensure public safety. Others suggested that hefty fines be strictly imposed to prevent similar cases in the future.

One person pointed out that the reputation of those who ride properly is being tarnished by those who violate the rules.

