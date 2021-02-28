Entertainment Celebrity British PM thanks BLACKPINK For getting fans fired up about climate change

British PM thanks BLACKPINK For getting fans fired up about climate change

The prime minister congratulated BLACKPINK in his letter for lending their star power to an environmental cause that will shape the future of generations to come.

BLACKPINK are advocates for United Nations Climate Change Conference. Picture: Instagram

Seoul — Boris Johnson, the British prime minister thanked K-pop girl group BLACKPINK for raising awareness about climate change among their fans. Yonhap, a Korean news outlet reported that BLACKPINK received a personal letter from Johnson at the British Ambassador’s residence in Seoul yesterday where they were named advocates for the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26).

The prime minister congratulated BLACKPINK in his letter for lending their star power to an environmental cause that will shape the future of generations to come.

“Your recent video ‘Climate Action in Your Area #COP26’ was a huge success, being viewed over 10 million times across social media platforms.

“Climate change is the most important issue of our time. it is fantastic that you have chosen this moment to lend your voices to this critical issue,” Johnson wrote.

Malay Mail Online reported that Simon Smith, the British Ambassador to South Korea presented the letter to BLACKPINK. The girl group committed themselves to learn more about climate change during the event and they invited their fandom, known as Blinks to participate with them in their journey.

“The first step is to educate ourselves about climate change.

“We need to know what’s happening because it affects all of us.

“We want to learn more and we hope our fans do too,” said member Lisa in an interview with the BBC. On December last year, BLACKPINK made a video to promote COP26 and they spoke about the importance of taking action against climate change.

Boris Johnson thanked BLACKPINK for their part in raising awareness about climate change.
Picture: Instagram

COP26 is slated to take place in Glasgow, Scotland this November with the United Kingdom as the host country.

BLACKPINK is a South Korean girl group by YG Entertainment consists of four members, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, Lisa. Their ages range from 23 to 25 years old.

The girl band debuted in  August 2016 with their debut album entitled Square One. Each BLACKPINK member co-writes and co-produces their own music and their music style includes a wide range of genres.

The quartet is the highest-charting female Korean act on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at number 13 with “Ice Cream” (2020), and on the Billboard 200, peaking at number two with The Album (2020). /TISG

