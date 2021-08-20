BLACKPINK The Movie is a hit at the box office!

- Advertisement -

Seoul — It has been reported that BLACKPINK The Movie is the highest-grossing event cinema release of 2021.

CJ 4DPLEX and Trafalgar Releasing announced in Aug that BLACKPINK’s new movie has become the highest-grossing event cinema release of 2021.

A report by Music Week showed that BLACKPINK The Movie which was first released as a limited engagement on Aug 4, has already grossed $4.8 million (SGD6 million) from almost 100 territories.

The movie follows the lives of the quartet and their concert performances in celebration of BLACKPINK’s fifth anniversary.

It has surpassed 500,000 moviegoers worldwide—the highest number of admissions for any event cinema release this year.

The movie is scheduled to be released in additional countries towards the end of Aug as local COVID-19 restrictions are lifted in Southeast Asia.

Currently, BLACKPINK The Movie has screened in over 3,400 cinemas, but that number is expected to rise to 4,200 in the weeks to come.

On its opening night, “BLACKPINK The Movie” hit No. 6 at the U.S. box office and earned the second-highest per-screen average, bested only by “Jungle Cruise.”

In Mexico, the film topped the box office on Aug 4 and has since drawn over 120,000 moviegoers, according to Soompi.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK on the success of their new film!

BLACKPINK is a South Korean girl group by YG Entertainment that consists of four members, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, Lisa. Their ages range from 23 to 25 years old.

The girl band debuted in Aug 2016 with their debut album entitled Square One. Each BLACKPINK member co-writes and co-produces their own music, and their music style includes a wide range of genres.

BLACKPINK is the highest-charting female Korean act on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at number 13 with “Ice Cream” (2020), and on the Billboard 200, peaking at number two with The Album (2020).

They were the first Korean girl group to enter and top Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart and to top the Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart three times. /TISG

