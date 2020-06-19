Questions about who is loaning Singapore S$22 billion arise as DPM Heng discloses finance data

- Advertisement -

Questions about the identity of the source for loaning Singapore $22 billion to fund part of its COVID-19 relief measures have arisen, after Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat disclosed pertinent finance data in response to parliamentary questions filed by Workers’ Party (WP) politician Leon Perera.

Mr Perera, a Non-Constituency Member of Parliament (NCMP), had asked Mr Heng to provide details on how the Government will finance the four budgets it announced to help Singapore and Singaporeans come out on top of the coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing economic fallout.

The opposition politician asked how much of the four support packages is financed via a reserves drawdown and how much is funded by utilising the accumulated surplus from the current term of Government. He also asked if the budgets were funded by other means and to provide clarity on the nature of the other means of financing.

Mr Heng responded that the Government will fund more than half of the expenditure it will incur on its COVID-19 relief packages by drawing S$52 billion from past reserves and will take S$18.9 billion will from its current reserves.

The remaining S$22 billion will be financed by loans. Writing off the loan as a “fiscally neutral” funding model, Mr Heng said: “Loan capital, which we expect to be repaid in the future and is hence fiscally neutral, makes up $22 billion of the total COVID-19 package.”

Observers responding to Mr Heng’s disclosure sought more clarity on the source of the loan capital. One Singaporean, Gabriel Gan, wrote to Mr Perera and asked, “can we know where is the loan coming from? The identity of the lender as well as terms of the loan? How long do we expect this loan to be repaid and how?”

Mr Gan added: “I also don’t understand how a loan can be fiscally neutral. Sounds like a off balance sheet item.”

Agreeing that these are pertinent questions, Mr Perera said that Singapore may need to wait for some time to get these answers since there may not be any more parliamentary sessions before the next election. He said: “As there may not be any more Parliament sittings before the General Election, we may need to wait till after the GE to shed some light on these questions.”

