Yuri from Girls' Generation stuns in the March issue of Harper's Bazaar

She is currently starring in SBS drama Breakup Probation

Yuri graces Harper Bazaar Korea's March issue. Picture: Instagram

Lydia Koh

Entertainment
Seoul — Girls Generation’s Kwon Yuri is an undeniable beauty. Yuri posted gorgeous photos/previews of her photoshoot with Harper’s Bazaar Korea to her personal Instagram (@yulyulk) on February 19. According to a report by Allkpop on February 19, Yuri is currently starring as Park Ga Ram in the SBS drama Breakup Probation, A Week along with Hyun Woo who plays Kim Seon Jae.

Yuri stars in Breakup Probation, A Week. Picture: Instagram

Born on Dec 5, 1989, Kwon Yu Ri, better known by her mononym Yuri, is a South Korean singer, actress and songwriter. She debuted as a member of girl group Girls’ Generation (and later its subgroup Girls’ Generation-Oh!GG) in August 2007. They went on to be one of South Korea’s most popular girl groups worldwide. Besides being part of the group, Yuri has acted in several television dramas such as Fashion King (2012), Local Hero (2016), Gogh, The Starry Night (2016) and Innocent Defendant (2017). In 2013, she made her film debut in No Breathing.

In 2018, she made her debut as a soloist with her first extended play, The First Scene.

Girls’ Generation, also known as SNSD, is a South Korean girl group formed by SM Entertainment. The group is composed of eight members: Taeyeon, Sunny, Tiffany, Hyoyeon, Yuri, Sooyoung, Yoona, and Seohyun. They were originally a nine-member group, but Jessica left them in September 2014. One of the prominent artistes of the Korean Wave, Girls’ Generation has earned numerous accolades and the nickname “The Nation’s Girl Group”.

Girls’ Generation debuted in August 2007 with their eponymous Korean album and the single “Into the New World”. The group rose to fame in 2009 with the single “Gee”, which claimed the top spot on KBS’s Music Bank for a record-breaking nine consecutive weeks and was Melon’s most popular song of the 2000s decade. Girls’ Generation consolidated their popularity in South Korea with the follow-up singles “Genie”, “Oh!”, and “Run Devil Run”, which were released between mid-2009 and early 2010. Their second Korean studio album, Oh! (2010), won the Golden Disc award for Album of the Year (Disk Daesang), making the group the first female act to win the Album Daesang.

