Younger brother of Girls’ Generation’s Hyoyeon closes noodles restaurant business due to COVID-19

Seoul — Girls’ Generation member Hyoyeon appeared as a guest on the fourth episode of Channel S’s variety program, Along With the Gods, Season 2.

The singer surprised everyone when she revealed that she is “the king of blunt daughters” although she proved to really be the eldest daughter who has a deep affection for her family members. She confessed to being a frustrated, blunt daughter at home despite showing a colourful, fancy life as a K-pop star and DJ.

Hyoyeon shared that she is only allowed to wash dishes at the ‘kalguksu’ (Korean for ‘Korean knife-cut noodles’) restaurant run by her younger brother and mother. According to Allkpop, the reason was that her younger brother wanted to win over customers with solely their taste buds, and he rejected the star’s offer to help promote his restaurant.

Hyoyeon revealed that her younger brother had to recently close down his restaurant business due to COVID-19. Following the news, many sympathised with Hyoyeon’s brother.

Fortunately, her brother has plans to open a new restaurant again without being discouraged from his business recently closing down. The Girls’ Generation member then shared that she decided to appear on ‘Along With the Gods, Season 2’ in order to learn how to prepare a special meal for her family, to raise hopes that her brother’s new restaurant will become successful.

Born Sept 22, 1989, Kim Hyo-yeon, referred to as Hyoyeon or DJ Hyo, is a South Korean singer, dancer, DJ, and television personality. She debuted as a member of the girl group Girls’ Generation (and later its subgroup Girls’ Generation-Oh!GG) in Aug 2007, which went on to become one of the best-selling artists in South Korea and one of South Korea’s most popular girl groups worldwide. Since 2016, she has also released singles as a solo artist.

Hyoyeon was born in Incheon, South Korea on Sept 22, 1989. She grew up with her parents and her younger brother, Kim Min-gu.

Hyoyeon’s formal dance training started in elementary school. At her neighbourhood’s small hip-hop school, she learned hip hop, jazz and Latin dance.

