Young woman pregnant with her boyfriend’s child asks if she should tell the father or abort the child in secret so she can go to university

Singapore — A 20-year-old woman pregnant with her boyfriend’s child polls netizens as to whether she should tell the father about his offspring or abort the child in secret.

The viral post was submitted to the anonymous confessions platform, the NUSwhispers Facebook page.

In a Facebook post on Thursday (Mar 25), the young woman wrote in saying: “I’m 20 this year!” While it is unclear if she had a teenage pregnancy and had yet to turn 20, she added that she had been with her boyfriend for two years before she found out she was pregnant.

“I don’t know what to do because I am starting uni soon and I feel like going the abortion route”, she wrote.

Adding a note of caution that she was not looking for “dumb comments” and only wanted advice, she asked netizens: “Should I tell my bf about my pregnancy because he would want to keep it but I am not ready”.

“Should I tell my bf or get an abortion secretly”, the young woman wrote.

According to AWARE (Association of Women for Action and Research), there is no minimum or maximum age for abortion in Singapore. There is no legal requirement for parental consent for minors (under 16). Abortion is prohibited after 24 weeks (6 months) of pregnancy unless the mother’s life is in danger.

An abortion can cost from $800 to $5,000, depending on whether the procedure is conducted in a restructured hospital (KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital, Singapore General Hospital, or National University Hospital), a private hospital, or a private clinic. Singaporean patients can use their MediSave accounts to subsidise the procedure.

Netizens gave in to her request and adopted a serious tone in the comments. There seemed to be a consensus: that she should tell her boyfriend either way. Many netizens also advised her against an abortion.

