Girlfriend: My BF earns $4.1K a mth but tells me to watch less TV and limit electricity usage, also shower in a way so no need to replace faulty heater

(Photo by WANG Zhao / AFP)

"I think I need someone to tell me if this is the guy I dated or he is just another person in his skin?" — Girlfriend

By Obbana Rajah
A girlfriend got the reality check of her life after moving in with her boyfriend when things “turned out quite disastrous”.

Sharing the experience led to her learning that dating and living together were completely different phases in life, she wrote that she and her boyfriend dated for a year before deciding to rent an apartment together.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers on Wednesday (Jul 27), the girlfriend wrote that she was earning $3,600 a month, and her boyfriend was earning $4,100. The rent they paid for their apartment was $1,800 without the cost of utilities.

“I thought it would be fun but it turned out quite disastrous. I realized, wow, living together is magic, it can change a person totally till you couldn’t believe it’s the same guy you dated!” the girlfriend wrote.

When it came to her salary, she said that she felt a third should be saved, and the rest freely used and divided between expenses and entertainment. Her boyfriend on the other hand, “believes in saving every penny to the point I feel he is damn stingy”.

She initially thought it was fair when her boyfriend proposed reducing their TV time in order to limit electricity usage. However, when she found out he was playing video games on the TV, she grew unhappy.

Another example she shared was when their water heater malfunctioned and the water would get hot or cold mid-shower.

“He got super reluctant to change. I said I will contact a plumber but he say he will handle [it]. In the end [he] is asking me to bathe in a certain way he believes the water would stay hot.

After his “hack” failed, he started blaming me for bathing too long that’s why the heater spoil (sic). In the end, I contacted a plumber to fix it despite him being unhappy about it”, the girlfriend wrote.

Even when his iPhone 7 became laggy and would often crash, whenever his girlfriend would ask him to get a new one, he would always say that he wants to wait for the latest one to be release[d]”. She added that he would even hint to her that his phone was done, hoping that she might get him one.

In her post, the girlfriend wrote that she never expected her boyfriend to be so stingy. She said that they often share the cost of meals because she did not believe in the guy paying for everything.

“But He at least still will buy me gifts and treat me once in a while. And he is quite generous with his friends and my friends when we go out. Now, he is like, must wait till sales/discount then buy things. Can you imagine we have only one roll of toilet paper left and he still wants to wait see if next week got festive promotion”, the girlfriend wrote.

In her post, she asked if he was truly the guy she dated, or if he was another person in her boyfriend’s skin.

Netizens urged her to leave her boyfriend since they were not married, and she found out his true colours. Here’s what they said:

