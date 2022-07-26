Relationships 33-year-old earning $2K a month asks if they should move out and...

33-year-old earning $2K a month asks if they should move out and rent a room for $1K cos no peace with family at home

Photo: Unsplash /Elyas Pasban (for illustration purposes only).

"Would like to seek some genuine advice from you all. Or if someone rich have a house to rent to me at a cheaper rate, that will be great as well! Thank you! 🙏🏻" — 33-year-old

By Anna Maria Romero
We all know that space is a problem in Singapore, but having personal space is important to a person’s mental health and wellbeing.

One 33-year-old netizen who lives with their mother, sister, and the sister’s baby in a two-room HDB rental apartment recently asked for advice online on whether they should move out, despite limited means and little savings.

Writing on the anonymous SG Whispers Facebook page, they wrote, “but the space we are having is too small and not enough for us.”

They are two years short of eligibility for purchasing their own place “because of HDB ruling I can only purchase a HDB as a single when I am 35 yrs old.”

But space limitations are taking a toll on their well-being.

“Due to the space constraint and limitations, I don’t find peace or comfort at home. And I do not have proper rest at night too as well. There is also lots of quarrelling at home too as well,” the poster wrote.

Financially, they are not in the best position either, since their take-home pay is about $2,000 monthly, and they do not have much by way of savings.

However, they wrote: “I am thinking if I should move out to get a rental room to have my own personal space/room cause currently I am sleeping in the living room.”

But they’re concerned that even a rental flat may eat into a big chunk of their take-home pay, writing that they are “not sure is it a wise decision to move out and spend a sum of money for a rental room. Cause from what I know the current market is around $800-$1000 per month for rental flat.”

They ended their post by writing that they are seeking “genuine advice… Or if someone rich have a house to rent to me at a cheaper rate, that will be great as well! Thank you!”

Many netizens told the OP to try to put up with the situation for a few more years until they are eligible to get their own flat.

Some offered suggestions that would help the poster find peace, such as “once a week or once every 2 weeks stay in a cheap hotel overnight.”

My suggestion is to apply a 3 or 4 room BTO flat with your mom. In that way, you will have your own room & privacy,” wrote another.

Another suggested that they buy earplugs to cut out the baby’s noise.

“Ask your sister to buy a flat,” advised another.

However, a netizen who had been in the same situation wrote, “But if you are willing to take the risk and ABSOLUTELY require the peace of mind for long-term growth, then do it.”

Others pointed out that renting a room does not guarantee peace of mind.

