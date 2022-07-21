Woman who had a child with a married man says she can’t be the one considered his mistress because he loves her more than his wife

- Advertisement -

A woman asks: Isn’t the one not being loved considered to be the 3rd party in a marriage?

A single mother with two children from a previous marriage met another man through a dating app in December 2020. The two decided to get together despite the man being married and having a son. The single mother and the man went on a few dates, even though she knew that his wife and son were overseas.

In an anonymous post to confessions page SGWhispers on Monday (Jul 18), the woman wrote that in 2021, she found out that she was pregnant with the man’s child and decided to keep the baby even though she knew there was the possibility of the man not being in the picture. “I didn[‘]t expect him [to] staying (sic) with me throughout the pregnancy journey until i gave birth. I never request (sic) him to get a divorce or planning (sic) anything for our future. We are happy with current status”, the woman wrote.

However, she added that whenever the man would go back to his home country to visit his family, or when they would come to Singapore on holiday, she would often feel guilty.

“He told me he and his wife still stay in the marriage because of the son, no more love between them”, the woman wrote, asking if there was any way she could find out if this was true. She added that even though he would be around his wife, the man would still communicate with her and message her as per normal.

The single mother wrote that she had never wanted to be the other woman in someone else’s marriage but after having his child, “i can really feel his love towards me and baby”.

“Who is the 3rd party in this relationship?” she then asked.

Netizens did not take too kindly to her and said that ultimately she was the one who was ruining the marriage of another.

Here’s what they said:

