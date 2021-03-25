Wu Chun goes for blood tests at least three times a year

- Advertisement -

It is known that Wu Chun is a doting husband and father. The father of Neinei, 10, and Max, 7, is so concerned about keeping himself healthy for his family that he wore a hamzat suit for a flight last year. The Bruneian star can give the Covid-19-conscious Moses Chan a run for his money. However, it seems that the 41-year-old is being cautious not just because of the coronavirus outbreak. Wu Chun said that he is so afraid of dying that he goes for blood tests three times a year.

On Friday (March 19), the Fahrenheit singer shared a collection of photos of himself getting his blood drawn. He explained that his family is his priority and he has to be healthy for their sake ‘cos “happy family = happy life”.

“Okay, I admit it! I am very afraid of falling sick, and very afraid of death. I have blood tests at least three times a year. After becoming a father, I think too much… My family can’t be without me, and I can’t be without them,” he wrote on Instagram.

Regular blood tests are just as important for a healthy life as eating well and working out, explained Wu Chun.

In a report by 8days.sg, he reminded his fans to pay attention to their health and get tested often as “prevention is less painful than cure”.

“If you truly love your family and are serious about living a happy and healthy life, please DO IT,” he added.

While many fans praised Wu Chun for being a responsible father, some felt he’s on the verge of being a hypochondriac.

“Relax. A health check once a year is enough,” wrote one netizen, while another said: “Everybody will die. Just live well when you’re alive.”

Born on October 10, 1979, Wu Chun, also known as Goh Kiat Chun is a Bruneian actor, singer, and model. He was a member of Fahrenheit, a Taiwanese Mandopop vocal quartet boy band, from its debut in 2005 to June 2011, singing bass. Wu has appeared in several Taiwanese television series, such as Tokyo Juliet (2006), Hanazakarino Kimitachihe (2006), Romantic Princess (2007), Hot Shot (2008), Sunshine Angel (2011), and Kindaichi Case Files (2012–2013). In 2014, he appeared in the reality television program, Dad is Back with his daughter, Nei Nei. His film appearances include The Butterfly Lovers (2008), Lady of the Dynasty (2014). In 2018, he was cast in the Chinese drama, Martial Universe./TISGFollow us on Social Media

