taapsee-pannu-shares-cutest-pic-with-sister-shagun,-calls-her-‘my-forever’

- Advertisement -

India, March 24 — Taapsee Pannu has been busy with two of her upcoming projects – Dobaaraa and Shabaash Mithu. On Wednesday, she shared a cute picture with her sister Shagun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

Sharing the picture, she wrote: “My forever #PuchiLove.” The picture showed Shagun wrapping her arms around Taapsee, who is sitting on a chair. The actor is in a swim wear. Shagun reacted to the picture and dropped emojis in the comments box.

Taapsee’s fans too love the picture and dropped a number of appreciative emojis.

- Advertisement -

The actor recently wrapped up her film Dobaaraa with Anurag Kashyap. “23 days of pure honest energy on set and it’s a wrap! #Dobaaraa And on that parting note a bet is placed, the content of that bet shall be disclosed later but for now just know if I win, he will have to do another film with me of my choice and if he wins, in the next movie we do together , I shall not argue with him on set. Point being , nevertheless , u shall see us together once again…..”

Taapsee has, in fact, been on a movie shooting spree. Since late 2020, she has completed the shoot of her films – Rashmi Rocket and Looop Lapeta. Sharing her experience about how she got down to doing Looop Lapeta at all, she had written: “I ran behind some films and some have just thankfully fallen in my lap. This being the latter I couldn’t be more grateful to these guys and the luck line in my palm.”

“From entering the narration with the idea to say No , to leaving it with an immediate Yes, thanks to these gentlemen for hanging by a solid script and concept for years and being more sure of me being Savi than I was,” she said.

“P.S- I guess in the end an actor has to ‘run’ behind/for a good script 🙂 #NoComplaints #LooopLapeta.” Little is known of her character Savi but for the fact the film is a remake of German film Run Lola Run.

Prior to Looop Lapeta, Taaapsee had completed the shoot of another demanding film, Rashmi Rocket. In January, when she wrapped up the shoot of this film, she had written: “Not sure if I have the time and space to explain how this film actually happened. From the basic storyline I heard in Chennai 3 years back to actually complete its filming against all odds in these challenging times. This was one hell of a driven team effort!

I’m going to reserve the details for later coz I’m sure we have many more battles to fight till the release but what I can say is this is one team that’s gonna do it all with a smile and most effortlessly coz the captain of this ship @akvarious believes in working strictly in between chilling with bunch of friends on set, instead of the other way round. Producers @pranjalnk @nehaanand21 @rsvpmovies who are relentless and don’t have the word ‘quitting’ in their dictionary. @nehapartimatiyanidop whose lens can transform any basic moment into whistle blowing big screen shot . Writers, cast, art, production design , so on n so forth the list is long. Baaki release ke time kahaaniya bataane mein mazaa ayega. For now drawing the curtains on #RashmiRocket and moving onwards n upwards coz this Rocket has left us sky bound ! #FilmWrap #RashmiRocket.”Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg