perfectly-imperfect-parenting:-twinkle-khanna-shares-heartfelt-note-on-parenting

India — Former Bollywood actor and Mrs Funnybones author Twinkle Khanna recently took to her social media profile and shared her idea of what parenting should be advising mothers and fathers to fill their children’s heads with ideas, honour their strengths and never underline their weaknesses. She posted a black and white photo of herself and daughter Nitara cuddling with each other on the bed along with the caption, “Our job is not to give our children perfect childhoods. It is to fill their heads with ideas, to honour their strengths and make them aware, but never underline their weaknesses. It involves loving them madly and throwing a few vegetables down their throats.”

She added, “We need to permanently dedicate a large number of our neurons towards their mosquito bites, bad grades and hurt feelings. And we must do all of this, day after day, without losing sight of everything we are and can be, along with being their mothers. #perfectlyimperfectparenting.” Celebrities including Tahira Kashyap, Farah Khan Ali dropped hearts for Twinkle’s profound words.

In an interview with Swirlster Twinkle had said, “Genetics do play a role in the formation of a personality but nothing beats what has been drilled into someone’s head as a child. Children are not listening to what we say but watching what we do and they emulate us. Be a good role model and you will raise a good human being.”

Twinkle and her husband Akshay Kumar had welcomed their daughter Nitara in 2012. The star couple got married in 2001 and welcomed their firstborn, son Aarav in 2002. On the work front, Twinkle has starred in movies including International Khiladi, Baadshah and Yeh Hai Mumbai Meri Jaan, among others. Currently, she is a producer, popular columnist, author, and interior designer.

