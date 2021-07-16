Woman insists that a Chinese nurse administer her vaccine shot, says she cannot trust any other nurse

- Advertisement -

Singapore — With many racist incidents coming to light as of late, a nurse administering vaccine shots in Singapore spoke out about an incident where a woman insisted she had a Chinese nurse.

On Monday (Jul 12), in a post on Singapore nursing page @sgnightingales, a nurse shared that as a woman came up to get her vaccination, she immediately asked the nurse: “Are you Singaporean?”

When the nurse said yes, the woman then went on to ask the nurse if she had any experience and then asked: “I mean, can I trust you?”

Sensing that something was amiss in her demeanour, the nurse asked the woman if she wanted to be vaccinated by someone else “because of the language barrier”.

The woman replied: “No I speak perfect English. But is there someone else?”

When the nurse asked if she wanted someone Chinese, the lady replied: “Yes a Chinese nurse”.

The shocked nurse went and informed her supervisor about the situation, she added that he “tried to be diplomatic about it and he transferred her to someone else”.

In the post, the nurse questioned: WHAT HAS GETTING VACCINATED GOT TO DO WITH RACE EVEN?!”

She added: “Just playing my part in the nation’s vaccination drive and dealing with a super racist person while you’re at max appointment load is the last thing anyone needs!”

Netizens who commented on the post were outraged and added that the woman should have been turned away from the vaccination centre.

Some netizens who commented were sceptical whether the incident was real, but there were others who vouched for her and said that such racist preferences were common. Many also added that they were disappointed the supervisor did not stand up for the nurse.

