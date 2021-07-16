Home News Woman insists that a Chinese nurse administer her vaccine shot, says she...

Woman insists that a Chinese nurse administer her vaccine shot, says she cannot trust any other nurse

When the nurse asked if she wanted someone Chinese, the lady replied: "Yes a Chinese nurse".

Photo: YouTube screengrab

Author

Obbana Rajah

Date

Category

Home News
- Advertisement -

Singapore — With many racist incidents coming to light as of late, a nurse administering vaccine shots in Singapore spoke out about an incident where a woman insisted she had a nurse.

On Monday (Jul 12), in a post on Singapore nursing page @sgnightingales, a nurse shared that as a woman came up to get her vaccination, she immediately asked the nurse: “Are you Singaporean?”

When the nurse said yes, the woman then went on to ask the nurse if she had any experience and then asked: “I mean, can I trust you?”

Sensing that something was amiss in her demeanour, the nurse asked the woman if she wanted to be vaccinated by someone else “because of the language barrier”.

- Advertisement -

The woman replied: “No I speak perfect English. But is there someone else?”

When the nurse asked if she wanted someone Chinese, the lady replied: “Yes a Chinese nurse”.

The shocked nurse went and informed her supervisor about the situation, she added that he “tried to be diplomatic about it and he transferred her to someone else”.


In the post, the nurse questioned: WHAT HAS GETTING VACCINATED GOT TO DO WITH RACE EVEN?!”

- Advertisement -

She added: “Just playing my part in the nation’s vaccination drive and dealing with a super racist person while you’re at appointment load is the last thing anyone needs!”

Netizens who commented on the post were outraged and added that the woman should have been turned away from the vaccination centre.

Some netizens who commented were sceptical whether the incident was real, but there were others who vouched for her and said that such racist preferences were common. Many also added that they were disappointed the supervisor did not stand up for the nurse.

- Advertisement -

/TISG

 Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags:
- Advertisement -
Featured News

S-Class Delivers Comfort And Power

By Kannan Chandran www.storm-asia.com   THE S-Class is the go-to car for a broad range of people. From business folks to senior executives, this is the car that reflects prestige and the arrival factor that many find so comforting to show off. Over its various generations...
View Post
Featured News

Stay fresh in the heat with these cooling and hydrating skincare products

In the tropics, we're always looking for ways to beat the heat and achieve some serious cool. With humidity on our side, it’s not drying out we really fear — it’s melting. And we all know that staying fresh and comfortable is...
View Post
Featured News

CECA: Stop fake exasperation, release more data and start real debate

Finally, the government has decided to “debate” CECA – after stalling for some time. Last Tuesday’s (June 6) Parliament sitting saw two ministers delivering lengthy statements on Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) and, specifically, the Singapore-India Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CEC A)....
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent