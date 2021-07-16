Lim Tean visits Orange & Teal; netizens rejoice to see 2 opposition leaders together

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Lawyer and opposition leader Lim Tean paid a recent visit to Orange & Teal, the café opened last month by Dr Chee Soon Juan and his wife, Huang Chih-Mei.

Dr Chee, the secretary-general of the Singapore Democratic Party, announced in Jun that he would be fulfilling a long-time dream of opening the café. He wrote that he has long wanted to have a place for people to come together to have great conversations and have meals with each other.

Mr Lim, who is the head of the People’s Voice party, posted a photo of the two opposition figures with their arms around each other on Facebook on Thursday night (Jul 15), calling it a “stroke of luck” that Dr Chee was around when Mr Lim had his meal.

Many netizens were pleased to see the two opposition leaders together.

Of the café itself, Mr Lim wrote that it was “fantastic” and said it had “a very beautiful and warm ambience.”

As for the food, when one commenter asked him to show what he ate, Mr Lim wrote that he dined on the poulet roti and coconut custard cake

“It was heavenly!,” he remarked.

This may have inspired others to comment on the delicious dishes they’ve had at Orange & Teal as well, with one netizen even sharing photos of the food they ate.

