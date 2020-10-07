Will Gigi Hadid reveal her baby’s name and put up a photo soon?

- Advertisement -

Supermodel Gigi Hadid and singer Zayn Malik announced the birth of their baby daughter in September and the celebrity couple have been keeping a low profile ever since as they spend precious time with their newborn.

Since the baby’s arrival, the proud parents have both shared a snapshot of their daughter’s hand. Gigi recently uploaded an adorable candid shot of her baby wearing an outfit from Donatella Versace. Nevertheless, fans are still waiting in anticipation for the couple to share the baby’s first full picture and reveal her name.

The big question is, will Gigi Hadid share a full photo of her baby daughter? Both Gigi and Zayn are infamously private about their relationship and while they might be waiting for the right time to share the first photo of their baby, they could well decide that they want to keep her out of the spotlight. E! reported that the supermodel plans to raise her child away from the public eye which may mean that the couple may decided to shield the baby’s face from any photos they do share online.

This practice is followed by many other celebrities such as Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, Miranda Kerr and Jennifer Garner.

Another question on everyone’s mind is, what will Gigi and Zayn call their baby? The duo have not revealed the name of their daughter but fans have already started guessing what the couple will call her.

Gigi’s Instagram followers have thought of names such as “Malikinha,” while others threw “Maria”, “Zagi”, and “Zayan” into the mix. It was reported that Gigi and Zayn will raise their child for the first few months at Gigi’s family home in Pennsylvania where they can enjoy complete privacy.

The supermodel also owns a stunning apartment in New York where they may spend time too. Gigi recently gave a sneak peek of the baby’s colourful nursery, showing off a handmade baby mobile and a beautiful canvas by artist Austyn who gifted it to Gigi after she gave birth.

The newborn is part of a famous family as Gigi’s siblings Bella and Anwar are stars in their own right in the fashion industry while Anwar is dating Dua Lipa. Gigi’s mother is Yolanda Foster who was formerly part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and her father is property developer Mohamed Hadid.