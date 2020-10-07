Kim Yoo Jung gets an offer to star in a historical drama

- Advertisement -

Korean actors Kim Yoo Jung and Ahn Hyo Seop may be united in a brand new drama.

An industry representative reported on October 5 that Kim Yoo Jung will be acting in an upcoming SBS drama Hong Chun Gi.

Confirming the report, Kim Yoo Jung’s agency Awesome ENT says: “Kim Yoo Jung has received an offer to star in ‘Hong Chun Gi’ and is reviewing [the offer].”

Hong Chun Gi is based on a novel of the same name and it is written by Jung Eun Gwol who also wrote the original novels for “Sungkyunkwan Scandal” and “The Moon Embracing the Sun,”.

Hong Chun Gi is a fantasy romance drama set in the Joseon era. Kim Yoo Jung has been offered to play Hong Chun Gi, Joseon’s only female painter. She does not only have a shining beauty and bright energy but also possesses an extraordinary memory.

The male lead, it is said, has been offered to Ahn Hyo Seop who is still in talks over his participation.

Kim Yoo Jung and Ahn Hyo Seop previously acted in Clean with Passion for Now but Ahn Hyo Seop had to withdraw due to scheduling conflicts after the production was postponed. Jang Tae Yoo, the director for My Love From the Star and Hyena will lead Hong Chun Gi.

Born September 22, 1999, Kim Yoo Jung is a South Korean actress. After her acting debut in 2003, she became one of the best-known child actresses in Korea and since then, has transitioned into teen roles by starring in television series Dong Yi (2010), Moon Embracing the Sun (2012), May Queen (2012) and Angry Mom (2015).

She hosted music show Inkigayo from November 2014 to April 2016 and took on her first leading role in KBS2’s historical drama Love in the Moonlight (2016).

Considered “Korea’s Little Sister” when she was a child actress, Kim has since been dubbed “Sageuk Fairy” after starring in several acclaimed historical dramas in her career.

In 2017, she ranked 8th on Forbes Korea Power Celebrity list, the youngest to be included in the Top 10 at 17 years old.