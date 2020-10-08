Alan Tam says having two women in one’s life is ‘not good’

- Advertisement -

Veteran Hong Kong celebrity Alan Tam opened up recently about having a wife and mistress in hopes that his fans will not follow him by having multiple relationships.

Speaking to Hong Kong TV station Kaixin Ribao (Happy Daily), the 70-year-old star confessed that he pursued the relationship as he wanted a child. His marriage to wife Sally Yeung did not produce any children but with Wendy Chu, the relationship produced a son.

“Having two wives is not good as they had to suffer a lot. Hopefully nobody will follow me,” Hong Kong portal hk01.com reported him as saying. The portal reported that when he first met Yeung, it was love at first sight.

“During that time, Yeung was working as a beautician and had resigned from her job after they got together.”

“To avoid affecting Tam’s career, the couple did not make known their relationship,” added the portal. The marriage was only made known during the death of Yeung’s father in 1993 where Tam’s name appeared as the son-in-law. Tam only admitted to his relationship with Chu in 2006 after the death of his father. The celebrity previously reported that Yeung had lashed out at him when she found out about his relationship with Chu.

“In the end, both parties decided to give each other space,” the portal said, adding that Tam refused to let the two women go as he felt the two of them were good. When Tam was asked how he and Chu got together, the star said they started dating as she was a supportive woman who understands him.

Born on August 23 1950 as Alan Tam Wing-lun, Alan Tam is a Hong Kong singer and actor.

He played a major role in developing the Cantopop scene in the 1980s as he was known for singing romantic ballads with modern arrangements.

From 1983 to 1987, Alan Tam received numerous music awards and won Most Popular Male Artist and IFPI Award for successive four years, which made him the most famous superstar singer of Hong Kong in 1980s. In early 1988, he publicly quit all pop music award ceremonies and put more effort into searching for a new direction in Cantopop music.