Wang Leehom reportedly earned S$7 million in 30 days from his music app

Multi-talented musician Wang Leehom is known for his skills and it seems like his music app, Yue Xue, is doing very well. In the app, the singer teaches his subscribers how to sing. Netizens prefer the real thing even though there were pirated versions of his singing classes offered illegally for just S$10. Yue Xue opened for registration on January 22 and the lessons officially began in February with more than 20,000 people signing up to get taught by Wang, according to 8days.sg.

Charging NT$7330 (S$348) a month, the 44-year-old father of three is getting some NT$147million (S$7mil) in the first 30 days alone. The app’s name can be translated loosely as “Monthly Learning” and its success has worried Wang’s fans as they think that he might forgo his career as a singer to focus on being a tech tycoon. He has not released an album in four years.

The musician has the blessings of two of the biggest names in tech. Wang quickly became well-versed in Swift, a programming language developed by Apple after he was encouraged by YouTube co-founder Steve Chen. He spends a lot of time in front of his computer and even posted an Instagram Story of himself coding. When the app was first registered on the App Store, it was stuck in the review process for a few days.

It was reported that Wang then contacted Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, for his help and the following day Yue Xue was published on the App Store and was ready for download. Wang is also a frequent guest of the Sun Valley Conference where the big names of tech, media, and finance, like Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and media mogul Rupert Murdoch gather in resort town Sun Valley, Idaho to hobnob.

Regarding Wang’s singing career, a spokesperson for his management company denied that Wang is quitting showbiz.

He said: "Leehom will not let Yue Xue's success affect his future plans for a concert tour. He is a creative mind who can't stop working. He was very hands on with the research and development of educational technology for the Yue Xue app and he created it so more people can learn together and enjoy how beautiful the process of singing is."

