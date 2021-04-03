shweta-tiwari’s-estranged-husband-abhinav-kohli-on-her-domestic-violence-accusations:-‘on-the-contrary,-she-beat-me’

- Advertisement -

India, April 2 — Actor Shweta Tiwari‘s estranged husband, Abhinav Kohli, has reacted to an interview in which she spoke about being a domestic violence survivor. Abhinav admitted to having slapped her on one occasion, and said that she has also been physically abusive towards him.

In an interview, Abhinav said that their troubles began after Palak, Shweta’s daughter from a previous marriage, demanded that he leave their house. Things snowballed after that, and now, Abhinav said, he hasn’t seen his son since October 2020.

“I have never beaten Shweta apart from that slap which Palak herself has mentioned in that open letter,” REPLACED. “And I had already apologised for that slap to both of them. This whole thing is just a confusion created by Shweta just to prove that I subjected her to domestic violence which is not true. I have never been a woman beater.”

He said that Shweta in her recent interview projected him as a ‘wife-beater’, but ‘on the contrary’, Shweta allegedly hit him ‘with a stick’.

Elaborating on his accusations, Abhinav continued, “In 2017, when we had a fight and she separated me from my child for three months, I tried to meet my child. And I have also shared a photo on my Instagram where you can see that black mark below my eyes. Shweta also has CCTV footage of that incident as she had written a letter to the society asking for it as evidence for that fight. In her latest interview Shweta says I also get provoked but I have not hit anybody. But she has hit me and when she did that to me nobody came to know as I didn’t go to the media and said anything or ran away from my child which she has been doing. From 2017, I have been suffering because of all this but I never spoke about it. You hit me, used your daughter to put a wrong allegation on me who was brought up by this very man, created a wrong image in front of the world.”

Shweta and Abhinav married in 2013, and have a son named Reyansh. They are still legally married, and he is out on bail in a separate case related to Palak.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble recently, Shweta had said, "(Palak) saw me getting beaten up, she saw women coming. She has seen everything when she was just 6 years old and I had decided to take this step. Palak has seen all that trauma, police coming to the house, her mom going to the police. My son, he is just 4 years old and he knows about police, judges and it is not just because of me."

