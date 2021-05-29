Wang Leehom’s doctor brother receives SGD11.1mil grant to study treatments for brain tumours in children

- Advertisement -

Hong Kong — It is no secret that Wang Leehom is multi-talented in music and it appears that being talented runs in the family.

The award-winning Taiwanese-American singer who holds two honorary doctoral degrees from Berklee College of Music and Williams College once joked that he is the “weakest” person in his family.

The 45-year-old took to Weibo on Wednesday (May 26) to proudly congratulate his older brother Dr. Leo David Wang on receiving a grant from the US state government to aid in an important piece of medical research.

Wang Leehom uploaded a photo of his brother, 48, looking very serious and focused in the lab.

“Congratulations to my older brother, Dr. Leo Wang, on being awarded an important grant from the California government. It is my wish for this scientific research to help save even more children with brain tumours. Leo, jiayou!” Wang Leehom wrote, adding a link to a blog post that shares more information about the study.

Based on the article, Dr. Leo Wang, a pediatric haematologist and oncologist at the City of Hope medical centre, is the principal investigator of a new trial that will study the use of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy to treat brain tumours in children. The research is backed by a US$8.4mil (SGD11.1mil) grant from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine, according to 8days.sg.

In case you did not know, a haematologist specialises in blood disorders, an oncologist diagnoses and treats cancer, and CAR T cell therapy engineers T cells, which are part of the immune system, to fight a specific cancer.

Fans joined Wang Leehom in congratulating his brother on his achievement, praising them for such as “excellent family” and raving over how handsome the doctor looks in the photo. The Wang brothers have garnered attention for their good looks before. Wang Leehom attended the US-Asia Entertainment Summit in Los Angeles with Leo and their youngest brother Lee-kai, 36 in 2019 and netizens couldn’t help but swoon over the three siblings.

The Wang family consist of people you don’t want your parents to compare you to. Other than Leehom and Leo, Lee-kai’s also successful in his own right having graduated from the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) before reportedly landing a job on Wall Street.

Their father studied at the National Taiwan University College of Medicine and, like Leo, was a paediatrician before his retirement a few years ago, while their mother graduated from Taiwan’s National Chengchi University. Also, if you are not aware, all three brothers are musically inclined and are able to play the piano and violin. /TISGFollow us on Social Media

