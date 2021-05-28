Entertainment Celebrity Talu Wang spotted kissing Joey Chua

Talu Wang spotted kissing Joey Chua

Earlier, they appeared to have a brother-sister relationship

Talu Wang was seen kissing Joey Chua. Picture: Instagram

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrity
- Advertisement -

Taipei — Taiwanese actor Talu Wang and Malaysian singer-actress Joey Chua have been spotted kissing and cuddling in the street. The 29-year-old actor was seen pulling down Chua’s face mask before kissing her passionately. Both of them seemed to be tipsy, having had a few drinks in the park after dinner.

Wang took off his jacket to shield Chua when it started raining. The 27-year-old was so drunk that Wang had to carry her to his car and take her back to her hotel.

The pair had recently appeared on A Journey For Love, a Chinese reality show for divorced female celebrities to find love again. Wang was one of the hosts of the dating programme and the two seemed to have a brother-sister relationship. The actor propelled to stardom in the Taiwanese film Our Times in 2015, according to The Straits Times.

Joey Chua divorced with her Malaysian husband. Picture: Instagram

- Advertisement -

The 12-episode dating programme ended last month, but Chua did not end up with anyone. The star divorced her Malaysian husband, Ivan Soh, in 2019 after three years of marriage. Wang wrote a note to Chua at the end of the series, calling her “my only little sister” and said she was really “talented and special”.

“If you don’t find someone for a while, big brother can support you,” he added, referring to himself.

On Wednesday (May 26), news broke that Wang and Chua are dating and the pair was trending on Weibo with more than six million mentions. Chen Yue, who was one of Chua’s suitors on the show, also started popping up on the social media platform’s top searches. He had been her final date but was rejected by her as she said she wanted to concentrate on her career.

Netizens sympathised with him, with the hashtag, “Feel bad for Chen Yue”.

Born on May 29, 1991, Darren Wang or Wang Talu is a Taiwanese actor. He is best known for his breakout role as Hsu Tai-Yu in the film, Our Times./TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
COVID 19

Former DBS employee from India says she likely contracted Covid-19 at Changi Airport, adds: I was more secure in India home

Update: In response to TISG's queries, DBS has released the following statement: "We refer to the article published on The Independent Singapore on 25 May 2021. DBS would like to clarify that Ms Sonal Wadde is presently not a DBS employee. She...
View Post
Featured News

‘MBS badge woman’ daringly shows up in court without wearing a mask

Singapore -- The 53-year-old woman captured maskless on video at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands (MBS) turned up in court on Monday (May 24), again without a mask on. The woman, Phoon Chiu Yoke, was supposed to go on trial on...
View Post
COVID 19

Gerald Giam: Risk of transmission from Hougang cases greatly reduced

Singapore— Mandatory Covid-19 testing was carried out at Block 506 in Hougang on Friday and Saturday (May 21 and 22) and two additional cases have been detected. The total number of infected persons in Hougang is now  11, as nine individuals had...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent