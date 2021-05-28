Entertainment Celebrity So Ji Sub to make a comeback after a four-year break

So Ji Sub to make a comeback after a four-year break

He won the grand prize for his last performance in a drama

So Ji Sub is making a comeback with a new drama. Picture: Instagram

Seoul — Veteran actor So Ji Sub is in talks to star in his next drama after a four-year hiatus. An insider from So Ji Sub’s agency 51K shared a statement on May 26 about the actor’s casting in the new drama Doctor Lawyer (literal title). They stated, “It’s one of the projects he has received an offer for.”

Doctor Lawyer is a touching and cathartic drama about a genius surgeon who becomes a medical malpractice lawyer after losing everything in a  surgery gone wrong and a prosecutor from the Medical Crimes Department whose loved one dies in that surgery. Both of them punish those who believe that the importance of a person’s life can be ranked based on their wealth and power and comfort the victims who have been wronged.

So Ji Sub is in talks to star in Doctor Lawyer. Picture: Instagram

The role of Han Yi Han was offered to So Ji Sub as reported by Soompi. Han Yi Han is a medical malpractice lawyer who used to be a genius specialised in  both general surgery and thoracic surgery. Before the incident that occurred four years ago, he was the ace surgeon at Bansuk University Hospital. The doctor was energetic and he made his co-workers feel comfortable with a relaxed smile even though he was bombarded with work. His tall height makes him look like a model in his lab coat.

So Ji Sub won the Daesang (grand prize) for his performance in MBC’s My Secret Terrius (also known as Terrius Behind Me) in 2018. If he accepts the offer, this will be his first time he has starred in a drama since then. The actor announced his marriage to reporter Jo Eun Jung last year and his upcoming mystery thriller film Confession is scheduled to premiere soon.

Doctor Lawyer will be written by Jang Hong Chul of Mr. Temporary fame and will reportedly air in the beginning of next year.

Born on November 4, 1977, So Ji Sub is a South Korean actor. After making his debut as a jeans model, he became known for his leading roles in the television series What Happened in Bali (2004), I'm Sorry, I Love You (2004), Cain and Abel (2009), Phantom (2012), Master's Sun (2013) and Oh My Venus (2015–16) as well as the film Rough Cut (2008). So has also released several hip-hop EPs.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
