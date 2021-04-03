Entertainment Celebrity Mark Lee brought Malaysian dim sum chain to Singapore

He was approached by the chain

Mark Lee opened Nam Heong Ipoh in Singapore. Picture: Instagram

Singapore — Malaysian dim sum chain Nam Heong Ipoh has arrived on Singapore shores. Its only Singapore branch is now located at the food court of 313@Somerset. Mothership.sg reported quoting 8days.sg that the F&B diner opened its doors back in 2019 but it was on a break during the circuit breaker period. Customers are able to enjoy affordable dim sum offerings such as siew mai and beancurd skin rolls for S$3.50, egg tarts (S$1.80 per tart), and chicken puffs at S$2.20. Main dishes such as hor fun and assam laksa are also available for S$5.50.

Singaporeans can enjoy affordable dim sum at Nam Heong Ipoh, 313@Somerset

Popular local actor Mark Lee was the one responsible for bringing Nam Heong Ipoh to Singapore. He shared with 8days.sg that Nam Heong had asked if he was interested in bringing their brand to Singapore and he agreed. Currently, there are no plans to expand the Nam Heong brand yet. Nevertheless, the actor mentioned that they might consider opening a standalone shop when they start earning more. Lee also had a Facebook live event on March 27 at the eatery to promote some of the store’s items and deals.

Nam Heong

313@Somerset

Food Republic Stall 23, #05-01/02/03

Open 10am to 10pm daily.

Born on October 16, 1968, Mark Lee Kok Huang is a Singaporean comedian, actor, television host and film director.

Lee’s father was a barber, and his mother was a food and beverage stall assistant. Growing up, Lee would help out at the hawker stall to prepare and sell cooked food, beverages, and chee cheong fun. Lee studied in Jurong Secondary School.

Lee is famous for playing the title role in Singapore’s Mediacorp Channel 5 television sitcom Police & Thief as Lee Tok Kong, for his guest appearance as Lee Kok Peng in Phua Chu Kang Pte Ltd from season 5 until season 7, and for his role as Su Hao in the Mediacorp Channel 8 long-series television drama Holland V. He also gained recognition for his work with Jack Neo and Henry Thia in films such as Money No Enough and Liang Po Po: The Movie and long-running comedy variety programme Comedy Nite (搞笑行动). He made his directorial debut in the comedy horror film The Ghosts Must Be Crazy./TISGFollow us on Social Media

