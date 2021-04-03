Entertainment Celebrity Netizens think that Cecilia Cheung is pregnant

Netizens think that Cecilia Cheung is pregnant

Cecilia Cheung went on a 5km run. Picture: Weibo

Hong Kong — Hong Kong actress Cecilia Cheung gave birth to her third son Marcus three years ago. Since then netizens have been thinking that the 40-year-old is going to pull off another secret pregnancy again. This is despite Cheung going on record saying that she does not plan to have another child, according to a report by 8days.sg.

Lately, netizens have been uploading multiple photos of the starlet with a “baby bump” at different events. They go to the extent of going on to her social media postings with a fine-tooth comb.

This week, netizens showed the latest “proof” of the star’s pregnancy which was a behind-the-scenes shot of her during Sisters Who Make Waves 2 where her tummy can be seen protruding slightly. The “proof” was shot down a few days later when Cheung took part in a 5-km run which was livestreamed on her Weibo account.

Cecilia Cheung is rumoured to be pregnant. Picture: Weibo

And so, netizens are split once again with some firmly believing that the star is indeed pregnant because of her supposed baby bump, and others accepting Cheung’s denials.

“Is Cecilia pregnant or not? If she’s not pregnant, why is her belly so prominent? But if she’s pregnant, is she allowed to take part in this run? What a mysterious woman,” one particularly confused netizen wrote.

Born on May 24, 1980, Cecilia Cheung Pak-chi is a Hong Kong actress and Cantopop singer. Cheung is considered a “Sing girl”—an actress who first received media attention starring alongside Stephen Chow, and later went on to her own successful career.

Cheung was born in Man Wah Sun Chuen, Jordan, Hong Kong to Davies Shally, who is of mixed Chinese and British descent, and Cheung Yan-yung. Her parents divorced when she was nine years old. She was sent to Melbourne to live with her aunt at the age of 14 and then attended Camberwell Girls Grammar School. She has an elder half-sister, two younger brothers and a younger half-brother from her father’s side./TISGFollow us on Social Media

