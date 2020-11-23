Entertainment Celebrity Singapore's upbeat despite not winning Best Leading Actor award

Singapore’s Mark Lee upbeat despite not winning Best Leading Actor award

The film titled , did however receive an award for Best Make-up And Costume Design

Mark Lee and his wife at the awards party. Picture:Instagram

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrity
- Advertisement -

Taipei — Singapore comedian is returning home without the Best Leading Actor award after it was presented to Taiwan’s Morning Mo Tzu-yi at the 57th Golden Horse Award ceremony here on Saturday (Nov 21).

He is, however, upbeat and is reported as saying that he had gained a lot from his trip to Taiwan and got to know many people in the film industry.

Lee, 52, had starred in the Singapore film , which is about a middle-aged man who has been retrenched from his job but who finds success sashaying about as a drag queen in a nightclub. Mo, 39, had starred in the film Dear Tenant, which is about a gay man fighting the prejudice of his dead partner’s family.

Number 1, however, won the award for Best Makeup and Costume Design.

- Advertisement -

Another successful entry from Singapore was in the Best Original Film Song category. The winner was Your Name Engraved Herein, the main song for the homosexual-themed romance movie with the same name. The song was written by Tan Boon Wah and Malaysian songwriters Keon Chia and Hooi Yuan Teng.

Mark Lee plays a drag queen in Number 1. Picture: Instagram

Number 1 opened in Singapore last month. Lee received a special gift bag and certificate from the organisers of the Golden Horse Awards. According to the Apple Daily, the actor joked that the certificate allowed him to ask for an increment in his pay.

Veteran Taiwanese actress Grace Chen Shu-fang, 81, scored the award for both Best Leading Actress and Best Supporting Actress. She appeared in both Little Big Women and Dear Tenant respectively. It was her first nomination after 63 years in show business.

Taiwanese romantic comedy My Missing Valentine led the nominations for this year’s awards with 11 nominations. It took home five awards, including Best Narrative Feature and Best Director for Chen Yu-hsun, 58. /TISG

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Calvin Cheng points to social status of WP MPs Raeesah Khan and Jamus Lim

Singapore -- Former Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) Calvin Cheng took to social media on Saturday (Nov 14) about a post by WP MP Raeesah Khan celebrating her birthday with her constituents and at home and another by MP Jamus Lim...
View Post
Featured News

Nicole Seah reassures East Coast residents that the WP does not oppose for the sake of opposing

Workers' Party (WP) member Nicole Seah assured East Coast residents that her party does not oppose for the sake of opposing when she visited the ward over the past weekend. Ms Seah, who was fielded as one of the WP's new candidates...
View Post
Featured News

“While Man proposes, God disposes” – PM Lee speaks on COVID-19 and leadership succession

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong answered a range of questions on the impact of COVID-19 and leadership succession in the nation he has led for over a decade and a half, at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum that took place...
View Post
Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
fb-share-icon
Follow Me
Tweet