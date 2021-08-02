BTS is the most popular group based on Idol Chart’s ‘Acha Ranking’

- Advertisement -

Seoul — South Korean boy band BTS has topped the idol chart for the third week of Jul.

BTS ranked number one on Idol Chart’s Acha Ranking in the third week of Jul (Jul 23 – Jul 29) with a total of 19,658 points, including 1,727 points in sales/streaming, 14,316 points on YouTube, and 3,425 points in social media activities.

Acha Ranking is a chart that measures the influence and recognition of an artist by comprehensively quantifying their physical album sales, digital music streaming, radio broadcasts, and social media activities.

As reported by Allkpop, the septet has been consistently topping the US Billboard Hot 100 chart with their singles such as Butter and Permission to Dance. It is no surprise then that they have a strong lead in sales/streaming.

Coming in at second place is aespa with a total score of 7,838 followed by IU (total 7,222) and Brave Girls (total 5,207). In fifth place is TWICE (total 3,922) then Taeyeon (total 3,470), Lim Young Woong (total 3,360), Lee Moo Jin (total 3,162), Oh My Girl (total 2,959) and BLACKPINK (total 2,901) followed, in that order.

Meanwhile, BTS was also ranked #1 on Idol Chart for the second week of Jul.

BTS, also known as Bangtan Sonyeondan (Bangtan Boys) consists of seven members, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Their ages range from 23 to 28 years old.

The boyband debuted under Big Hit Entertainment in Seoul in 2013. BTS is also a backronym for Beyond the Scene in Jul 2017. Each BTS member co-writes and co-produces their own music, and their music style includes a wide range of genres.

BTS released their debut single album 2 Cool 4 Skool in 2013 followed by US Billboard 200 entries The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Part 2 (2015), The Most Beautiful Moment In Life: Young Forever (2016 and Wings (2016). Wings was the first BTS album to sell one million copies in South Korea.

In 2017, BTS gained popularity internationally, breaking records and was the first Korean group to receive a certification by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) with their single Mic Drop.

BTS is the first and only Korean act as of 2019 to top the US Billboard 200 with their studio album Love Yourself: Tear (2018) and have since hit the top of the US charts with their albums Love Yourself: Answer (2018) and Map of the Soul: Persona (2019), making BTS the first group since The Beatles to earn three number one albums in less than a year. /TISG

