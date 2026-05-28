‘Why do we never get the good stuff in the UK?’ Tourist raves over McDonald’s in Singapore

SINGAPORE: A visitor from the United Kingdom was surprised at how different McDonald’s is in Singapore from his home country. And though everyone talks about how expensive the city-state is, Sam Meaney found that when it comes to the fast food giant, London is pricier than Singapore.

In videos he posted on Instagram and TikTok on May 20, Mr Meaney marveled that the menu at McDonald’s Singapore offers so much more than what they have back home, starting from the Sweet BBQ McSpicy Egg and Cheese and Spicy Tomato Beef Burgers

“They get Crisscut fries, we only get normal fries!” he said, also sounding surprised that the Filet-O-Fish is so square, like little boxes.

He then went on to compare the prices of a Big Mac in Singapore and the UK.

“Back at home, a Big Mac meal is £7.70 (S$13.26). Here it’s S$10.05, which is £5.95. Is Singapore really expensive? In McDonald’s, it turns out the UK (costs) more than (in) Singapore.

Mr Meaney also sounded jealous that McDonald’s in Singapore has bone-in fried chicken, as well as over the variety of desserts offered, such as the Mango Nata de Coco Pie.

“Yeah, they’ve got some bangin’ desserts,” he said, as the camera zoomed in on the dessert menu, which showed items such as the Yubari Melon Twist choco cone.

“We have shockers at home. We usually get a couple of McFlurries. Why does every other McDonald’s in the world have better desserts than us?” he asked, before pointing to an Iced White Mocha Macadamia Latte and Whipped Butter Sauce and shaking his head

“Man, our UK McDonald’s. Tasty when you’re in the UK, but when you’re actually in the world, you see what McDonald’s has to offer outside the UK. Different league. Different league!” Mr Meaney says as he leaves the outlet at Boat Quay.

His videos have gotten thousands of views on social media. However, some Singaporeans have told him that he came at a time when there are a lot of promo items, and some offers, such as Crisscut Fries, are not always available.

Several commenters offered their recommendations, urging him to try the McSpicy chicken burger, which is very popular in Singapore, as well as the buttermilk chicken.

Others, however, warned him that the food portions are small and that the quality of the food has become inconsistent over the years.

But one TikTok user wrote, “Singapore maccies is the best hands down.” /TISG

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