Siblings robbed of their mom’s McDonald’s burger by a bold stranger early in the morning

SINGAPORE: As a brother and sister who were heading home from McDonald’s, after buyig a burger for their mother, they were unfortunately robbed by a stranger. The man stole the paper bag from them. Reported by Yan.sg, this incident occured in May 2025. The 41-year-old suspect appeared in court in February 2026 with charges relating to robbery.

According to the 20-year-old brother, he and his sister had just finished eating at McDonald’s and he remembered that their mother had not eaten yet. They decided to buy two cheeseburgers and put their remaining chicken nuggets in a bag for take out.

However, as soon as they left the store, a strange man approached him and declared: “I want a hamburger” and snatched the paper bag from his hand. With this, the bag was torn to shreds.

“After he picked it up, he cursed and then rode off on his bicycle,” the brother admitted.

He added that everything happened in a flash and he was stunned and had no time to react. Because of what happened, he and his sister were both frightened and were unsure whether to call the police or tell their mother first. In the end, they called the police and went back inside McDonalds until the authorities arrived.

During the court hearing, the prosecution played the surveillance footage of the incident but the figure of the cyclist was unclear due to the dim lighting. The judge asked the suspect to remove his mask, and asked the victim for confirmation if he was the one who committed the crime, but the brother hesitated and was unsure.

The alleged suspect remained silent throughout the trial. When the judge asked him if he understood English, he stood still without responding, and just shrugged when asked if he pleaded guilty. The suspect did not make any statement during the court hearing.

Aside from the McDonald’s robbery case, the suspect also has two other pending charges, reportedly from throwing hamburgers into the Burger King kitchen at Changi Airport Terminal 1, knocking over cutlery on the counter, and swearing.

The prosecution said that if the suspect pleaded guilty, his time in custody might be considered and he could be released sooner. More so, if he is convicted of robbery, the suspect could face one to seven years imprisonment and caning.

This case is still under trial.

