The Spice Girls ‘inspired’ Beyoncé to be a singer

Whether you like it or not, it is no doubt that the Spice Girls have dominated the world with girl power and has impacted everyone including Beyoncé.

Victoria Beckham who is also known as Posh Spice shared in an interview that Beyoncé was a huge fan of the girl group. Beyoncé once told the Spice Girls that they ‘inspired’ her to not only be a singer but the powerhouse female she’s known as today. Besides influencing their fans, the Spice Grils also left a lasting impression on Queen Bey, whose career was ‘inspired’ by them.

In an interview on Dear Media’s Breaking Beauty podcast, Beckham shared that Beyoncé once told her that the Spice Girls encouraged her to pursue her dreams.

“I met Beyoncé a few years ago and she actually said to me, ‘It was the Spice Girls that inspired me and made me want to do what I do and made me proud to be a girl. I’m proud to be who I am,’” Beckham recalled. “And when someone like Beyoncé, who is so iconic and such a strong woman, says that she was inspired by the Spice Girls, I think that that’s quite something.”

In 1994, the Spice Girls was formed and consisted of Beckham, Mel B, Mel C, Emma Benton and Geri Halliwell. The girl band was all about female empowerment and individuality in their music. Spice Girls have inspired women from all over the world to embrace who they are and not to be afraid to do what they want. This is what Beckham believes is what made the group a worldwide phenomenon, as reported by Showbiz Cheatsheet.

“I look at us all, and it makes me smile because we didn’t care. Whether it was fashion or beauty, we didn’t care,” Beckham said on the podcast. “We wore what made us feel good. We weren’t worried, ‘Is this the newest, coolest?’ We set trends because there was no fear.”

According to the fashion designer, The Spice Girls “inspired lots of young women” as they were all about “accepting who you are.”

“It’s okay to be different,” Beckham continued. “Let’s not try and change who we are. Let’s celebrate who we are. Let’s celebrate the fact that we’re all different.”

The Spice Girls had a large influence on Beyoncé’s singing career but they were not the only ones. The Grammy winner revealed to Entertainment Weekly in 2006 the seven things that inspire her music, with a majority of them powerhouse females. Names like Lauryn Hill, Anita Baker to jazz singer Rachelle Ferrell have impacted the singer over the years and have inspired her when she writes music.

Beyoncé also named Diana Ross and Oprah Winfrey, who many can agree are icons in their own rights.

“She’s an all-around entertainer: a great actor, a good singer, and a beautiful, elegant woman,” Bey said of Ross. “She’s one of the few singers able to cross over into really good movies.”

As for Oprah, Beyoncé said she’s “the definition of inspiration and a strong woman.”

We may never have had Halo or any of Queen Bey's hit singles if not for these powerful women.

