Rain caught calling his wife ‘noona’ behind the scenes

Seoul — Rain and his wife Kim Tae Hee are the ambassadors for luxury massage chair brand Bodyfriend.

The brand recently revealed a new behind-the-scenes making film featuring the celebrity couple. In the behind-the-scenes footage, Rain and Kim Tae Hee are seen playing the role of a perfect couple, showing a warm and cosy family atmosphere.

The filming director commented,”[You] look like such a family.” However, hearing this, Kim Tae Hee joked toward Rain, “You look so fake,” using a play on words.

Rain then turned to his wife and said, “Noona, how can you say that? Do you honestly mean to say that I’m not like that at home in real life?”, half kidding and half admitting to his real side(?) at home sarcastically. Kim Tae Hee turned away and muttered, “Because there are making cameras around…”, hinting that she would refrain from telling the truth, as reported by Allkpop.

Fans then responded strongly to the rare occasion in which Rain was caught referring to Kim Tae Hee informally, using the term “noona” which means elder sister in Korean. Normally, the singer would refer to her on a broadcast very formally, “Kim Tae Hee-sshi”.

Netizens commented, “Rain is the textbook example of a younger boyfriend… cute, manly, with aegyo, and a playful personality…”, “OMG he said ‘noona’. Why is my heart fluttering at that!!”, “So he calls her noona! I mean, of course that would be totally normal but still!!”, “Idk why I’m the one getting all fluttery hearing him say ‘noona'”, “OMG that ‘noona’… such a huge guy with so much aegyo…”, and more!

Born on June 25, 1982, Jung Ji Hoon, better known by his stage name Rain is a South Korean singer-songwriter, actor, and music producer.

Rain’s musical career includes seven albums (six Korean, one Japanese), 28 singles and numerous concert tours around the world. He achieved breakthrough success with his third Korean album, It’s Raining (2004), which spawned the number one single of the same name. The album sold a million copies in Asia, and established Rain as an international star./TISGFollow us on Social Media

