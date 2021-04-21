Beyoncé poses in a glittery sheer crop top and skirt on a yacht

- Advertisement -

Miami — Beyoncé has been posting more “outfit of the day” photos recently. Normally she would post photos sparingly on Instagram, but she just posted her third outfit of the day in five days on Tuesday night (April 20). Her latest post is her glitziest yet. Queen B wore a sheer metallic Oséree crop top and skirt on a Miami yacht.

According to a report by ELLE, she held a red Solo Cup in her hand and wore Illesteva sunglasses even though it was night time. The singer accessorised with big earrings and a choker. Beyoncé looked stunning in the photo.

The day before, Beyoncé posted a photo of herself in an Auné bodycon dress and matching gloves. She uploaded a photo of herself in a white, low-cut Area suit personalised with Beyoncé pendants over the weekend.

So far this year, she has not given any interviews, but she did speak to ELLE for its January 2020 issue about how she does self-care and how that experience inspired her fashion line, Ivy Park.

“The name of the brand (Ivy Park) comes from where I built my strength and endurance as a young woman,” Beyoncé said. “I ran and trained in the park, and that state of mind has stayed with me all these years. It’s the first place where I learned to listen to my body.

“Many of us grew up seeing our parents act as if they were superheroes. Most women have been conditioned to ignore symptoms and just ‘tough it out’ and focus on taking care of everyone else before themselves.

“I am no longer one of those people. After having a difficult pregnancy, I took a year to focus on my health. I have researched information on homoeopathic medicines. I don’t just put any prescription in my body. My diet is important, and I use tools like acupuncture, meditation, visualisation, and breathing exercises.”/TISGFollow us on Social Media

