Billie Eilish on being vegan

She wants more people to take a stand against animal cruelty

Billie Eilish has been vegan for seven years. Picture: Instagram

Lydia Koh

Entertainment
Singer Billie Eilish got candid about her vegan diet in a recent interview. She said that she has been vegan for seven years. The Bad Guy hitmaker told British Vogue that she decided to change her eating habits after learning about the meat industry.

“Once you know that kind of thing and you see it, it’s really hard to go back,” she said. “And now, even though I have lots of friends that eat dairy and meat and I don’t ever want to tell anybody what to do…”

Billie Eilish became vegan after learning about the meat industry. Picture: Instagram

“I just can’t go on in my life knowing what’s going on in the animal world and, like, not doing anything about it,” Eilish continued.

Eilish, who comes from Los Angeles, shared that becoming a vegan was not difficult as she grew up not consuming meat in her neighbourhood, Highland Park, as reported by Buzzfeed. 

“Becoming vegan wasn’t, like, a huge deal for me because meat was never a thing in my life,” she said. “It wasn’t like I missed meat – it wasn’t like I had something to miss.”

Through the years, the singer has used her platform to raise awareness about how animals are treated in the meat industry.

Eilish hopes that more people will take a stand against animal cruelty and will think twice about where their meat and dairy comes from.

Born on December 18, 2001, Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell is an American singer and songwriter. She first gained attention in 2015 when she uploaded the song “Ocean Eyes” to SoundCloud. It was subsequently released by the Interscope Records subsidiary Darkroom. The song was written and produced by her brother Finneas O’Connell, with whom she collaborates on music and live shows. Her debut EP, Don’t Smile at Me (2017), became a sleeper hit, reaching the top 15 in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia.

Eilish's debut studio album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (2019), debuted atop the US Billboard 200, reached number one in the UK, and became one of the best-selling albums of 2019. The album's fifth single, "Bad Guy", became her first number-one song on the Billboard Hot 100.

