SINGAPORE: A 33-year-old man recently sought guidance from the online community, asking other Singaporeans whether it would be wise to take a professional hiatus after saving S$150,000.

“[I] live with my parents. Parents don’t need me to support them. Individual monthly expenses about 2k. Been working for 6 years straight. Feeling a bit burnt out. I have about 150k in savings. Do you think I can afford to take a year off work to travel and spend my time doing non-work related interests? Thanks,” the man wrote on r/singaporefi on Monday (Mar 18).

Most Singaporean Redditors encouraged the man to take the hiatus, saying it would be a fantastic opportunity for personal growth and rejuvenation. Some also shared their experiences of taking similar breaks and how it positively impacted their lives.

One individual commented, “Took a year off in 2019. Had a blast. Visited many places and old friends. Zero travel itinerary. Just go any place that I want. By month 6 , it was getting too much for me, so I came back home.

Spent time with parents and did some volunteering work. By month 9, my ex bosses were calling me to join them asap. One of the best decisions I made.”

Another individual said, “You have substantial savings, use some for your travel plans. It will do you a lot of good. I did the same at 30, took a 6 months career break for traveling. It did a lot of good to me, came back recharged and ready to go.

Don’t worry about potential future employers asking about your career break; a career break is fine.”

Another suggestion from some Redditors was that if the man could further reduce his monthly expenses, it would significantly ease his financial situation during the break.

Additionally, they mentioned that if he’s concerned about depleting his savings, he could consider taking up side gigs or freelancing work.

In contrast, some Redditors opposed the idea, citing concerns about the current economic situation and the potential challenges the man might face in finding a new job after his break.

One individual stated that his savings ‘were not much’ and that if he aspires to retire or purchase a flat, this career break would only set him back.

Another shared a similar view, stating, “Personally, I wouldn’t take any break or time off from work, as I would lose out on the potential earnings during that period.

For me, a year of break equals a year of income loss, and the opportunity cost is too high to risk. Just imagine what you could have purchased with that one year of income.

However, everyone’s priorities are different. Some value material possessions more than experiences. Taking a short break can also be beneficial.”

Some also suggested looking into sabbatical leave options if the man genuinely desired time off work but wanted the flexibility to return later.

How long do sabbaticals last?

In Singapore, sabbatical leaves can range from two months to one year and may be paid or unpaid. Some have opted for this extended leave rather than resigning, as it allows them to return to their job after the leave ends.

According to Indeed, the duration of a sabbatical may also vary depending on one’s type of employment. For instance, a university professor can take a sabbatical leave for an entire academic year.

Conversely, if an individual works for a corporation, they may be entitled to a few months’ sabbatical as part of their job contract.

