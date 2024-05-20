;
Singapore shares started the week on subdued note on Monday—STI dipped slightly by 0.04%

May 20, 2024
Sign of SGX, Singapore Exchange Limited, located in Singapore. SGX Centre is a twin tower high-rise complex in the city of Singapore

SINGAPORE: Singapore shares started the week on a subdued note on Monday, reflecting a mixed performance from US equities and a decline in European markets.

The Business Times reported that on Monday, May 20, the Straits Times Index (STI) dipped slightly, losing 1.27 points or 0.04% to stand at 3,312.21 as of 9:01 a.m.

The broader market saw more gainers than losers, with 85 stocks rising and 47 falling. In early trading, 53.9 million shares valued at S$54.2 million were traded.

Genting Singapore was the top-traded counter by volume. The stock gained S$0.015, or 1.7%, to reach S$0.915, with 15.1 million securities changing hands.

On the other hand, Chasen Holdings, a company specialising in relocation solutions, saw its shares drop by S$0.003 or 2.9%, ending at S$0.10 amid heavy trading volumes.

Medtecs International, a manufacturer of protective gear, also witnessed brisk trading. Its shares rose by S$0.009 or 6.1% to S$0.156, reflecting strong investor interest.

In the banking sector, DBS was the only gainer among the trio of local banks. Its shares climbed by S$0.04, or 0.1%, to S$35.74 at the open.

In contrast, OCBC fell by S$0.06, or 0.4%, to S$14.38, and UOB declined by S$0.05, or 0.2%, to S$30.22.

In the United States, Wall Street concluded the trading week with mixed results. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.3%, reaching a historic high of 40,003.59, passing the 40,000 mark for the first time.

The broad-based S&P 500 edged up by 0.1% to close at 5,303.27. However, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index experienced a slight dip, falling by 0.1% to end at 16,685.97.

European markets did not fare as well, ending Friday on a downbeat note. The rate-sensitive real estate sector declined significantly due to higher eurozone bond yields.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index slipped by 0.1%, closing at 522.94. /TISG

