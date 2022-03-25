Home News Man asks if he should accept salary of $8,700 in Singapore or...

Man asks if he should accept salary of $8,700 in Singapore or $4,446 back home in India; netizens frustrated

Central Area, Singapore - Wiki Commons

In a post to Facebook group Indians In Singapore, one netizen wrote that he got a job opportunity as a tax manager in one of the ‘Big Four’ companies. But then he wasn't so sure if he should accept it.

By Obbana Rajah
Netizens were frustrated after a man took to social media asking if he should accept a salary of S$8,700 in Singapore or a salary of S$4,446 back home in India.

In a post to Facebook group Indians In Singapore, one netizen wrote that he got a job opportunity as a tax manager in one of the ‘Big Four’ companies. 

The “Big Four” is the nickname used to refer to the four largest accounting firms in the United States, as measured by revenue. They are Deloitte, Ernst & Young (EY), PricewaterhouseCoopers(PwC), and Klynveld Peat Marwick Goerdeler (KPMG).

In his post, the man asked if he should accept the offer in Singapore because his offer in India was 30 lakhs per annum (S$4,446 per month). 

He added that he was single and would not be coming to Singapore with his family. 

The man’s post was picked up by netizens on Facebook who shared the man’s post to the SG Opposition group and wrote: “We have so many accounting students and definitely many Singaporeans working in accounting/tax sector, and yet we still needed an FT to pick up the role of a tax manager?”

Lim Tean rejects term ‘foreign talent’, urges public to say ‘foreigners working in Singapore’ instead

The man’s post also garnered almost 150 reactions and more than 100 comments. 

Here’s what netizens said:

Leong Mun Wai: “The assumption that foreign talent is the silver bullet… is turning into a fallacy”

Man asks if he should accept salary of $8,700 in Singapore or $4,446 back home in India; netizens frustrated

