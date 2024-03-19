SINGAPORE: A man recently took to social media to express his frustrations about the 44-hour workweek in Singapore, which he feels is pushing him to the brink of madness. He reached out to see if others shared his sentiments and to question the sustainability of such a lifestyle.

“How am I supposed to get anything done or live this way for the next 40+ years of my life? The weekends are just spent catching up on sleep or doing the things I couldn’t do on weekdays,” the man wrote on r/askSingapore on Sunday (March 17). “Is it just me going crazy with the 44 hr work week in Singapore?”

Detailing his daily grind, he said that he wakes up at 5:45 am, endures a crowded commute with little to no breakfast, arrives at the office by 7:30 am, and spends the entire day glued to his computer until 5 p.m.

Despite his “cushy” office job, he says he still feels tired and distracted and has limited time for hobbies, friends, or relaxation.

“By the time I get home and eat dinner it’s like 6:30 pm and then after I bath and do my chores it’s already 7/8pm. I have barely 1–2 hours to do ANYTHING and my eyes are too tired from staring at a computer all day that I just either fall asleep or if I stay up til midnight the next day I’m tired and barely running on coffee.”

He also mentioned that his mother has a similar schedule, and seeing her repeat the cycle made him wonder if this was his fate as well.

In addition to long work hours, he noted that Singaporeans are also expected to find a partner, upskill, maintain social ties, and handle household chores.

He then asked, “Is this just the Singaporean way of life??? I’m so lost. Is there some trick every working Singaporean adult knows that I’m just missing out on?? What am I missing? Am I going crazy? There’s no way this is sustainable?? Does everyone have 1-2 remote work days or something??”

“Welcome to adulthood”

In the comments section, Singaporean Redditors reflected on the harsh realities of adulthood, describing it as a journey filled with hardships, stress, and little opportunity for leisure.

Lamenting their present circumstances at work, some even longed for the carefree days of school when worries about the future were nearly nonexistent.

One individual said, “Yes welcome to adulthood. I had the same shock as a fresh graduate realising this is how the next 40 years of my life is going to play out.”

Another commented, “No you’re not crazy. I felt this too when I was working my first job. I can’t stand any job that requires full working from the office with no flexibility.

Alas, this is “normal” for the Singaporean office worker, and it also explains why most Singaporeans have zero hobbies and their identities solely revolve around work. Singapore’s working culture is nuts. WFH does make it more bearable though.”

Some reassured the man that things would improve as he became more skilled at his job, as employers would start paying him for his “knowledge and experience” instead of the number of hours he worked per day.

Others also said that 44 hours per week was ‘on the better side of the working hours.’

One individual added, “Many of the starting jobs (especially those that people ‘chase’ for) ie. big banks / law firms / medicine / consulting are working 60+ hours a week and its somehow better than overseas already (investment banking in New York is like 80-100hrs and I dont understand how people manage it)”

Another wrote, “Not trying to sound sarcastic, but I would be really happy if I could reach home/eat dinner by 6.30pm weekdays and have the full weekends to myself.”

How to transition from school to work life

If you’re facing a similar situation and struggling to adapt to your new lifestyle, here are some tips to help you transition from school to work life, according to Indeed and Sandra Henke of Hays.

Realize that you’re in a period of transition. Remember to be kind to yourself. Transitioning into a new phase is challenging for most people, so if you make a mistake at work, understand that you’re still adjusting. Despite what your boss may say, it’s acceptable to make errors in the early stages.

Create relationships at work. Making friends or building a network at work might aid you throughout this transition phase. Seek out folks who started the workforce around the same time as you since they may share your feelings.

Don’t treat your first job as if it were your last. Don’t be too concerned if your first job isn’t what you imagined and you can’t see yourself doing it for the rest of your life. Remember that this is merely the beginning of your career path. Just learn as many skills as you can from your role.

Don’t compare yourself with your peers. Social media can make it easy for anyone to peek into another’s life, and while it’s okay to do so sometimes, refrain from comparing yourself with anyone from your university. Instead, consider contacting them for support and sharing any work-related challenges.

Try not to feel intimidated. If possible, don’t feel intimidated by all the people who have a higher position than yours. Keep in mind that these individuals also began at some point, just like you are now.

Don’t be afraid to ask questions or share ideas. The real world is always different from the theoretical frameworks taught in school. It’s normal to start from zero and feel clueless. Don’t hesitate to ask your trainer or supervisor questions when available.

Have healthy habits. As much as possible, don’t throw away your healthy habits for your new work. Try to squeeze in some breakfast before work, take breaks occasionally, and don’t overwork yourself.

