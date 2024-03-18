SINGAPORE: A Singaporean employee recently raised concerns on social media about office workers taking their work back home or working overtime regularly. He noted that many office workers, including himself, participate in these practices, especially those earning over $2.6K monthly.

“I’m a SWE who has worked in Startups and large IT consulting firms. For most of my companies, I am often required to bring work back or work OT. I’ve had situations where my managers expect us to stay overnight in the office and send emails to us at midnight asking us for progress, etc,” the man wrote on r/askSingapore on Friday (March 15). “Is it becoming common for office workers to bring work home or work overtime frequently?”

He also said that work regulations should be in place to protect them from being overworked.

“But then again, if you’re not willing to do it, your employers will find someone else that will. What are your opinions on this?” he asked.

“Unfortunately, we have an either suck it up or someone can do it, you can leave culture”

The employee’s post seemed to have struck a chord with other Singaporeans, prompting them to share their experiences and criticise employers and companies pushing their staff to the brink, leaving them with little time to breathe and relax.

One individual shared, “Unfortunately, we have to either suck it up or someone can do it, you can leave culture. Even if you bring up this to MOM, you’re burning bridges with the company and make it unbearable to continue working with them.

So change company and pray they have a better working culture.”

Another person expressed frustration in the comments section, writing, “My boss is a typical SME boss. Leave at 6pm sharp? You are not committed to your work and company. You are lazy. Disconnect after 6pm? You are lazy. Work life balance? WBL is for lazy people. You are lazy.

He has no qualms texting at 12+ am or 1+am. [He] will call you anytime he deems fit because I AM YOUR BOSS. I AM WORKING AT 12MN. WHAT ARE YOU DOING?”

Others who were more lucky with their employers also shared their experiences.

One individual said, “Hmm I worked in 4 different places in Singapore, all of them had good work-life balance. but I never worked for SME, and hopefully never will.”

Another added, “Honestly, it depends on your employer. I work for a European bank. I don’t often do overtime, but I do it when it’s necessary.

I occasionally work on the weekends as well, and I request comp time off. I believe that you have to draw the line; They’ll take full advantage of you if you let them.”

A Singaporean working in Germany also joined the conversation and agreed with those who stated that the working conditions in the country are terrible.

He explained that in Germany, after 5 o’clock, people leave the office and leave their laptops behind, with no obligation to respond to work calls or work after hours.

He added, “Only unless there’s a big client presentation / project. But 90% of the time, once it’s 5, you leave the office and enjoy the rest of the day.”

Negative effects of working longer hours

Here are the negative effects of working longer hours, as outlined by LinkedIn:

It puts employees’ health at risk. Working longer hours can negatively impact employees’ physical and mental well-being.

It leads to chronic exhaustion, lack of sleep, and heightened stress levels, all of which can weaken the immune system and make people more prone to getting sick.

Moreover, it also causes prolonged stress and anxiety, eventually leading to burnout—a condition marked by emotional exhaustion, reduced productivity, and a feeling of hopelessness.

It strains relationships. A lack of work-life balance can cause strained relationships, lower personal satisfaction, and heightened guilt or inadequacy for ignoring family and friends.

Over time, this imbalance can cause emotional strain and may even force people to reconsider their dedication to their careers.

It lowers the quality of work. Research has shown that working extended hours and experiencing fatigue can diminish the quality of work. Fatigue impairs concentration, problem-solving skills, and the ability to make sound decisions.

It can lead to job dissatisfaction. Consistently working overtime can ultimately result in job dissatisfaction.

When employees are repeatedly tasked with completing excessive work under pressure, they may feel undervalued and harbour resentment toward their employers for not giving them enough rest.

The workplace culture becomes toxic. When overtime becomes a badge of dedication at work, it can pressure other employees to do the same to show they’re committed.

Over time, this can create a toxic workplace culture and put employees’ mental and physical health at risk. It can also result in more people leaving their jobs, less teamwork, and lower employee motivation.

