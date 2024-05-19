;
Woman who suffers from depression needs help but can’t afford therapy sessions because it costs up to SG$380 each

ByYoko Nicole

May 19, 2024

SINGAPORE: A woman diagnosed with depression and anxiety recently revealed online that she has been struggling to pay for her therapy sessions.

“I’m not financially stable from the start, but I knew I needed help. But after 4 sessions, each ranging from $250 to $380 SGD, more than half of my salary is used on therapy sessions,” the woman wrote on r/askSingapore on Saturday (May 18).

She also mentioned that having to work two jobs, one full-time and one part-time, to support herself has had a detrimental effect on her physical and mental well-being.

“I don’t see myself recovering from trauma, I don’t know who I am already, I don’t see the light at the end of the tunnel, I feel like I’m losing myself each day, but i still have a tinge of hope to recover and to feel better.”

Singaporean Redditors recommend alternative clinics

A group of compassionate Singaporean Redditors stepped in to offer valuable advice to the woman struggling with therapy costs. They recommended exploring alternative clinics for more affordable options.

One Redditor said, “I’ve also been diagnosed with a depressive disorder and anxiety. I see a psychologist and a psychiatrist at Eunos polyclinic.

The psychologist costs me about $40 per session (thanks government daddies for subsidy) and the psychiatrist costs about $60 per session (a bit pricier as it’s considered a specialty medicine) including medication.

You can walk in like I did, and they’ll give you a referral.”

Another commented, “Counselling and Care Centre located in Chinatown is affordable and they provide subsidies to those who need it. Fees ranging from $40 to $170 after means testing.”

Others suggested trying online therapy sessions, such as safespace.sg, which costs only $30 per session, seeking remote therapies from neighbouring countries such as Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, or India, or seeking assistance from the Family Service Centre, where social workers may be able to arrange for subsidies if she needed them.

On top of those suggestions, a few also recommended trying alternative forms of therapy to cope with past trauma. They brought up the idea of meditation and breathwork as potential healing methods.

One Redditor said, “Try googling ‘Breathwork for Trauma’ and start your journey there. There are tons of resources online and many courses available locally. See what works for you. 

If you’re looking for something more specific, check out holotropic breathwork.”

