SINGAPORE: A man with a staggering S$4.3 million in investments recently took to social media to ask Singaporeans if he can retire early or if he should ‘grind it out for the next 4 years to reach his retirement goal of S$6 million.’

The man wrote on Reddit: “This isn’t a brag post, but a real question for folks who’ve been there. Married with one child in primary school. I’m in a high-pressure job that’s been pushing me to the limit lately.”

Adding further context, the man mentioned that he has already paid off his house, has funds set aside for his child’s education (S$300K in index funds), and that their monthly expenses total around S$10,000.

He also stated that while cashing out his investments in solid index funds sounded appealing because he could focus on his mental health and “rediscover himself,” he is concerned about losing purpose, missing out on career growth, and the “societal pressure to not work.”

Also, if he chooses to ‘do the minimum’ to keep his job, he will likely be axed within a year. Therefore, he must decide whether to continue working at the expense of his mental health or retire altogether.

“My family leans towards the “work till you drop” mentality, but thankfully, my wife understands,” he said.

“So Reddit, what are your thoughts? Has anyone navigated a similar path of self-directed, high-pressure work? Realistically, what would you do in my shoes?”

In the comments section, most Singaporean Redditors suggested that the man retire early, stressing that health should take precedence over wealth.

One Redditor said, “No point grinding if you don’t later have the health to enjoy the fruits of your labor.”

Another commented, “Your financials seem pretty solid, so if you avoid any further lifestyle inflation, there should be no worry.”

Others recommended that instead of retiring, he could explore alternative roles within the same industry that offer less stress, even if it means accepting a lower salary. This is so he can maintain a sense of productivity and fulfilment.

They went on to say that once he has a less stressful job and more time, he should try out new hobbies.

One Redditor also urged him to appreciate his achievements instead of constantly worrying, writing, “Maybe slow down… Personally, I think it’s quite an achievement! Wondering how I could get where you are at.

Thanks for posting, I was looking for someone struggling to balance too. I’m, of course, on a much lower $ scale. Gave me a perspective, even those with so much, are still having similar struggles. It makes me wonder, how much is enough?”

In addition to giving their two cents, a few others recommended that he read books like “Die with Zero” and “The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down,” and watch the Netflix show titled “How to Get Rich.”

